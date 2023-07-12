ONE Musicfest 2023 lineup (Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, more)

Atlanta, GA festival ONE Musicfest has announced its 14th annual edition, happening on October 28 and 29 at Piedmont Park. Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, and Megan Thee Stallion headline, and the lineup also features Bryson Tiller, Tems, Coi Leray, Key Glock, Smino, Chief Keef, Jadakiss, Coco Jones, Tink, Boosie, Durand Bernarr, Danielle Ponder, and more.

They're also holding a special 50 Years of Hip-Hop celebration, with Nelly, KRS-One, Killer Mike, Eightball & MJG, QJ Quik, DJ Drama, Waka Flocka, Too Short, Big Daddy Kane, Goodie Mob, Trina, Nice & Smooth, Kid Capri, and more. See the 2023 lineup in full below.

Tickets are on sale now, including two-day GA, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Titanium options.