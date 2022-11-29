One Step Closer release melodic new song “Dark Blue” (listen)

Wilkes-Barre melodic hardcore band One Step Closer have released "Dark Blue," their first new song since their great 2021 debut LP This Place You Know. The song was produced by Jon Markson, a frequent collaborator of OSC's recent tourmates Drug Church, and it finds OSC pushing their music in an even more melodic direction than ever. Comparisons to their Wilkes-Barre neighbors Title Fight are tempting, but more than anything, "Dark Blue" finds OSC continuing to come into a sound of their own. Vocalist Ryan Savitski says:

Earlier this year while driving through the Pacific Northwwest, I was struggling with how much we were about to be touring this year. As much as I was excited, I was just as much scared of how the dynamic of my life at home would change. I almost felt like people would forget about me for some reason, or relationships would change while being away. Through these thoughts, I found comfort in looking out the window of the van and seeing things I never thought I’d ever see. While simultaneously turning my head to see some of best friends who I get to experience this life with. It made me feel conflicted. Potentially lose the people you love at home, to do the thing you love just as much. This song represents those conflicting moments in time.

OSC have an Asbury Park show with Fiddlehead, Mindforce, Hotline TNT, and Reaching Out on December 10, followed by international tours and festivals in 2023, including Outbreak Fest. All dates are listed below.

One Step Closer -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

12/10 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents *

02/01 Yokohama, Japan @ B.B Street

02/02 Osaka, Japan @ Hokage

02/03 Nagoya, Japan @ Club Zion

02/04 Shimokitazawa, Japan @ Era

02/05 Tokyo Shinjuku, Japan @ Antiknock

02/08 Manila, Philippines @ Mow's

02/09 Bangkok, Thailand @ TBA

02/10 Jakarta, Indonesia @ Undisclosed

02/11 Solo, Indonesia @ Undisclosed

02/12 Surabaya, Indonesia @ Undisclosed

02/15 Kuala Lampur, Malaysia @ Angkasa Space

02/16 Johor Bahru, Malaysia @ Rockin Jamz Hall

02/17 Singapore @ Room 0416

02/19 Perth, Australia @ Lucy's Love Shack

02/22 Brisbane, Australia @ Black Bear Lodge

02/23 Gold Coast, Australia @ Mo's Desert Clubhouse

02/24 Sydney, Australia @ House of Music & Booze

02/25 Newcastle, Australia @ Newcastle Hotel

02/26 Melbourne, Australia @ Bendigo Hotel

06/23-25 Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

* w/ Fiddlehead, Mindforce, etc