One Step Closer reveal debut album details & new song (exclusive purple/white vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order our exclusive purple/white splatter vinyl variant of One Step Closer's anticipated debut album.

Wilkes-Barre's One Step Closer took the hardcore world by storm with their great, Triple B Records-released 2019 EP From Me To You. Then they showed off an even more melodic side on their 2020 single Lead to Gray," which came alongside the announcement of their debut album, which was initially expected in summer 2020. The pandemic had other plans, but all the extra time at home gave One Step Closer a chance to really put everything into this album, and the result is a far more ambitious undertaking than anything OSC had done before. "Everyone put themselves into this record," vocalist Ryan Savitski said. "No one held anyone back. If there was an idea that could be cool, then we’d try it."

It's called This Place You Know, it arrives September 24 via Run For Cover, and we've teamed with the band on an exclusive purple/white splatter vinyl variant, limited to just 250 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. They look like this:

Along with the album announcement comes lead single "Pringle Street," which gives you a very good idea of how far this band has come since From Me To You. It fuses the grit and energy of hardcore with the melody and introspection of emo, and it flirts with a more atmospheric, experimental side too. Comparisons to fellow Wilkes-Barre band Title Fight will probably be made, but OSC really have their own personality and vibe, and they sound as fresh today as Shed did when it came out 10 years ago. They're a band with a strong vision, and they're full of intent, and all of that comes through on "Pringle Street."

The song comes with a hazy, grainy video that features the band hanging out, skating, and performing the song out in nature. Watch/listen and check out the tracklist (including a new version of "Lead to Gray") below. OSC also recently announced a tour with Terror, Drain, and DARE, and they have a few other upcoming dates, all of which are listed below. Pre-order our variant here.

Tracklist

1. I Feel So

2. Lead To Gray

3. Leave Me Behind

4. Home For The Night

5. Pringle Street

6. Hereafter

7. Time Spent, Too Long

8. Autumn

9. Chrysanthemum

10. As The City Sleeps

One Step Closer -- 2021 Tour Dates

07/10 Sellersville, PA @ Philly Unity BBQ

09/03 Chicago, IL @ The Metro #

09/06 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *

09/07 Henderson, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall *

09/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

09/09 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction *

09/10 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

09/11 Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Vets Hall *

09/12 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver *

09/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

09/15 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

09/17 Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

09/18 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground *

09/19 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *

09/20 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room *

09/21 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *

09/22 Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

09/23 Nashville, TN @ Studio 615 ^

10/18 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom %

* w/ Terror, Drain, DARE

^ w/ Terror, Comeback Kid, Love Is Red, Misery Signals, Drain, Hollywood, Mutually Assured Destruction, DARE

# w/ Knocked Loose, Gatecreeper, Magnitude, Kharma

% w/ With Honor, Shai Hulud, Lift