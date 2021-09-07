One Step Closer share new single “Autumn”

Wilkes-Barre melodic hardcore band One Step Closer are releasing their anticipated debut LP, This Place You Know, on September 24 via Run for Cover (pre-order on white vinyl), and ahead of that, they've shared one final single, "Autumn." It's another hard-hitting track from the expectations-exceeding album, and you can watch the artificial intelligence-generated video, created by OneStrokeBrush, below.

We talked to the band about the making of This Place You Know back in July; read our interview HERE, and pre-order the album on white vinyl HERE.

One Step Closer just began a fall tour, and you can see those dates below.

ONE STEP CLOSER: 2021 TOUR

09/07 Henderson, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall *

09/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

09/09 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction *

09/10 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

09/11 Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Vets Hall *

09/12 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver *

09/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

09/15 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

09/17 Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

09/18 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground *

09/19 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *

09/20 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room *

09/21 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *

09/22 Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

09/23 Nashville, TN @ Studio 615 *

09/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/25 Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark ^

09/26 Pensacola, FL @ American Legion ^

09/28 Richmond VA, @ The Camel

10/08 Hartford, CT @ The Space

11/01 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade %

11/02 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry %

11/03 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage %

11/04 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church %

11/05 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents %

11/06 Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch %

11/07 Boston, MA @ Middle East Basement %

01/09 Tampa, FL @ FYA Fest

* w/ Terror, Drain, Dare

% w/ Comeback Kid, Strike Anywhere, Be Well