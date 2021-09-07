One Step Closer share new single “Autumn”
Wilkes-Barre melodic hardcore band One Step Closer are releasing their anticipated debut LP, This Place You Know, on September 24 via Run for Cover (pre-order on white vinyl), and ahead of that, they've shared one final single, "Autumn." It's another hard-hitting track from the expectations-exceeding album, and you can watch the artificial intelligence-generated video, created by OneStrokeBrush, below.
We talked to the band about the making of This Place You Know back in July; read our interview HERE, and pre-order the album on white vinyl HERE.
One Step Closer just began a fall tour, and you can see those dates below.
ONE STEP CLOSER: 2021 TOUR
09/07 Henderson, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall *
09/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *
09/09 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction *
09/10 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *
09/11 Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Vets Hall *
09/12 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver *
09/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
09/15 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *
09/17 Dallas, TX @ Three Links *
09/18 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground *
09/19 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *
09/20 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room *
09/21 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *
09/22 Memphis, TN @ Growlers *
09/23 Nashville, TN @ Studio 615 *
09/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
09/25 Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark ^
09/26 Pensacola, FL @ American Legion ^
09/28 Richmond VA, @ The Camel
10/08 Hartford, CT @ The Space
11/01 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade %
11/02 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry %
11/03 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage %
11/04 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church %
11/05 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents %
11/06 Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch %
11/07 Boston, MA @ Middle East Basement %
01/09 Tampa, FL @ FYA Fest
* w/ Terror, Drain, Dare
% w/ Comeback Kid, Strike Anywhere, Be Well