One Step Closer sign to Run For Cover for debut album ‘This Place You Know’

We've been anticipating Wilkes-Barre melodic hardcore band One Step Closer's debut full-length This Place You Know for a while, and now they've finally announced that they've signed to Run For Cover, who will release the album later this year. It follows their 2019 EP From Me To You and their 2020 promo (both released on Triple B Records), and there's a teaser out now, which you can watch below.

Pre-orders coming soon, but there's a product page for the album up on the label's website, including a bio written by Pat Flynn of OSC's Run For Cover labelmates Fdddlehead.

OSC also filmed an awesome live session for hate5six last year, which you can watch below.