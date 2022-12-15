One Step Closer, Soul Blind & Life’s Question announce tour

Fresh off releasing their great new single "Dark Blue," melodic hardcore band One Step Closer have announced a headlining tour for January 2023. Support comes from the grungy Soul Blind and hardcore band Life's Question. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/16) at 10 AM.

NYC gets a stop on January 20 at Saint Vitus, which lists a "special guest" instead of Soul Blind, who have a NYC show release show for their new LP Feel It All Round on Friday (12/16) at TV Eye with Restraining Order and Point of Contact.

Read our interview with One Step Closer from last year for more.