One Step Closer surprise-release new EP ‘Songs For The Willow’

Back in November, Wilkes-Barre hardcore band One Step Closer released their great new single "Dark Blue," and today they've surprise-released a new EP, Songs For The Willow, featuring that song and two others. Here's what we had said about "Dark Blue" in our list of the best punk songs of November:

Wilkes-Barre's One Step Closer released one of the best melodic hardcore debut LPs in recent memory with last year's This Place You Know, and after spending basically a full year on tour, they're back with a new song that finds them pushing their sound in new directions. "Dark Blue" was produced by Jon Markson, a frequent collaborator of OSC's recent tourmates Drug Church, and it's their most melodic song yet. The comparisons to fellow Wilkes-Barre band Title Fight are even more tempting to make on this song than OSC's earlier material, but more than anything, "Dark Blue" finds OSC continuing to come into a sound of their own. It's one of their most immediate songs yet, and it makes their future look brighter and more promising than ever.

The rest of the EP follows suit, and like "Dark Blue," it's some of their best stuff yet. It's out now on Run For Cover, they've also got a video for "Turn To Me," and I highly recommend checking it out below.

OSC also have tons of upcoming tour dates, including their headlining run this month with support from Soul Blind and Life's Question. That great bill hits Brooklyn on January 20 at Saint Vitus, with additional support from NJ's Never Again. All dates are listed below.

One Step Closer -- 2023 Tour Dates

01/11/23 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's ^

01/12/23 Detroit, MI @ Edgemen Printing ^

01/13/23 Chicago, IL @ Archer Ballroom ^

01/14/23 Cincinati, OH @ Legends ^

01/15/23 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^

01/17/23 Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819 ^

01/18/23 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club ^

01/19/23 Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

01/20/23 Brooklyn, NY @ St Vitus ^

01/21/23 Boston, MA @ Hardcore Stadium ^

01/22/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

02/01/23 Yokohama, Japan @ B.B Street

02/02/23 Osaka, Japan @ Hokage

02/03/23 Nagoya, Japan @ Club Zion

02/04/23 Shimokitazawa, Japan @ Era

02/05/23 Tokyo Shinjuku, Japan @ Antiknock

02/08/23 Manila, Philippines @ Mow's

02/09/23 Bangkok, Thailand @ TBA

02/10/23 Jakarta, Indonesia @ Undisclosed

02/11/23 Solo, Indonesia @ Undisclosed

02/12/23 Surabaya, Indonesia @ Undisclosed

02/15/23 Kuala Lampur, Malaysia @ Angkasa Space

02/16/23 Johor Bahru, Malaysia @ Rockin Jamz Hall

02/17/23 Singapore @ Room 0416

02/19/23 Perth, Australia @ Lucy's Love Shack

02/22/23 Brisbane, Australia @ Black Bear Lodge

02/23/23 Gold Coast, Australia @ Mo's Desert Clubhouse

02/24/23 Sydney, Australia @ House of Music & Booze

02/25/23 Newcastle, Australia @ Newcastle Hotel

02/26/23 Melbourne, Australia @ Bendigo Hotel

03/30/23 Ottawa, ON @ Bronson #

03/31/23 Quebec City QC @ Imperial Bell #

04/01/23 Hartford, CT @ Webster #

04/02/23 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater #

04/04/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls #

04/05/23 Wilmington, DE @ The Queen #

04/07/23 Norfolk, VA @ The Norva #

040/8/23 Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues #

04/09/23 Raleigh, NC @ Ritz #

04/11/23 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl #

04/12/23 New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater #

04/14/23 Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

04/15/23 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom #

04/16/23 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater #

04/18/23 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto #

04/19/23 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #

04/21/23 Riverside, CA @ RMA #

04/22/23 San Diego, CA @ Observatory #

04/23/23 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency #

04/25/23 Tacoma, WA @ ALMA #

04/26/23 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

04/28/23 Edmonton, AB @ Midway #

04/29/23 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre #

04/30/23 Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre #

05/02/23 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre #

05/04/23 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #

05/05/23 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts #

05/06/23 Cleveland, OH @ Agora #

05/07/23 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection #

# w/ Silverstein, dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy

^ w/ Soul Blind, Life’s Question