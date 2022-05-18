Oneida announce new album & tour, share “I Wanna Hold Your Electric Hand”

Brooklyn indie rock greats Oneida have announced a new album, Success, that will be out August 19 via Joyful Noise. While the band have always had one foot in the experimental / improvisational world, this new one finds them decidedly on rock terra firma. "We've been in the woods for a long time, doing very challenging, fucked up and psychotic things and sharing them with the world and expecting people to keep up,” says drummer Kid Millions. “We honestly did not try to make something more straight ahead but it came out that way.”

You may have forgotten how well Oneida do "straight ahead," but the album's first single, the driving, hooky "I Wanna Hold Your Electric Hand," will remind you quick. You can watch the video for that below.

Oneida will be on tour in late summer, including a show at Queens' Seuffert Bandshell on September 17 (details TBA). Before that, they'll play a free show at Rockaways spot Rippers on June 4 with Sky Creature and 95 Bulls. All dates are listed below.

attachment-oneida-success-album-cover loading...

Success:

Beat Me to the Punch

Opportunities

Low Tide

I Wanna Hold Your Electric Hand

Paralyzed

Rotten

Solid

ONEIDA - 2022 TOUR DATES

6/4/22 - Queens, NY Rippers

8/4/22 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

8/5/22 - New Haven, CT @ The State House

8/6/22 - Troy, NY @ No Fun

8/17/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

8/18/22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar

8/19/22 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

8/20/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Brillo Box

9/17/22 - Queens, NY @ Seuffert Bandshell