onelinedrawing announce tour with Her Head’s On Fire & Joe McMahon (Smoke Or Fire)

Jonah Matranga released the first official onelinedrawing album in 18 years, Tenderwild, last month via Iodine Recordings, and now he announced a tour leading up to onelinedrawing's appearance at The Fest. The tour's being presented by Iodine, and it's entirely made up of acts on the label, with Joe McMahon (of Smoke Or Fire) and Her Head's On Fire (members of Garrison, Small Brown Bike, Saves The Day) opening all dates, and additional support at the NYC show from Light Tower (Chris Enriquez of On the Might of Princes, Spotlights, etc).

The NYC show happens October 23 at The Broadway (1272 Broadway in Brooklyn). All dates are listed below.

onelinedrawing / Joe McMahon / Her Head's On Fire -- 2022 Tour Dates

10.21 - Boston, MA@ O’Brien’s Pub w/ Superdown

10.22 - Providence, RI @ AS220 w/ Snowplows

10.23 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway w/ Light Tower

10.24 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMoca w/ Time

10.25 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10.26 - Chapel Hill, NC @ The Cave

10.27 - Charleston, SC @ Tin Roof w/ Social Void

10.29 - Gainesville, FL @ FEST 20