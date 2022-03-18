onelinedrawing announces first LP in 18 years ft. mems of Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, more

Jonah Matranga has announced the first album by his onelinedrawing solo project in 18 years, Tenderwild, due June 12 via Iodine Recordings (pre-order). And though onelinedrawing is Jonah's solo project, this was made with a handful of awesome guest musicians, including his Far bandmate John Gutenberger, his New End Original bandmate Norman Brannon (also of Texas Is The Reason), and his Gratitude bandmate Jeremy Tappero, plus Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind, Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba, and Minus the Bear frontman Jake Snider, and Liam Frost.

The first taste of the album is the title track, which is a big, soaring indie/emo song that feels a lot more fleshed out than the often-stripped-back sound of onelinedrawing's early days. It feels like it could've come straight out of Jonah's classic '90s/2000s era, and it sounds great in 2022 too. Listen below.

Jonah also recently released a cover of "Basilica" from the upcoming tribute album to Jawbreaker's Dear You.

Tracklist

1. Get a Dog

2. Tenderwild

3. This is Water

4. Don't Give Up

5. Serious Question

6. When I Did Drugs

7. Everyday Angels

8. Hell of a Year (Feat. Liam Frost)

9. What I Know

10. Hello From Here

11. You're a Home