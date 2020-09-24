Oneohtrix Point Never announces new LP, shares ‘Drive Time Suite’ ft Caroline Polachek

Oneohtrix Point Never has announced new album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, which will be out October 30 via Warp. The title is a play on mishearing the name of Boston’s Magic 106.7 radio station, and Daniel Lopatin fashioned the album as an homage to radio, specifically the "easy listening" and "new age" stations of the '70s and '80s, imagining a station moving through "dayparts" from morning to evening. Via the press release, the album "collages together archival recordings of various American FM stations’ 'format flips,' in which detourned DJ sign-offs collide with advertisements and self-help mantras to form darkly humorous reflections on American music culture."

So far, 0PN released the first three tracks off Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, which are referred to as the 'Drive Time Suite,' and includes “Cross Talk I”, “Auto & Allo” and “Long Road Home.” The latter features vocals from Caroline Polachek who appears on the album a couple times. You can listen to those three songs, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

This is Lopatin's first new music since his score for the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems.

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never tracklist:

01. “Cross Talk I”

02. “Auto & Allo”

03. “Long Road Home”

04. “Cross Talk II”

05. “I Don’t Love Me Anymore”

06. “Bow Ecco”

07. “The Whether Channel”

08. “No Nightmares”

09. “Cross Talk III”

10. “Tales From The Trash Stratum”

11. “Answering Machine”

12. “Imago”

13. “Cross Talk IV” / “Radio Lonelys”

14. “Lost But Never Alone”

15. “Shifting”

16. “Wave Idea”

17. “Nothing’s Special”