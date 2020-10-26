Oneohtrix Point Never releases 5 new songs, one ft. The Weeknd

Oneohtrix Point Never's new album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never comes out this Friday (10/30) via Warp, and he's now released another suite from the album with five new songs, one of which features The Weeknd (who also crossed paths with 0PN on his own 2020 album After Hours and in Uncut Gems, which 0PN scored and The Weeknd starred as himself in). The Weeknd's on "No Nightmares," which you can hear along with the entire Midday Suite below.

Previously, 0PN released the Drive Time Suite, which includes a song with Caroline Polachek.