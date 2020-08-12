Onslaught co-founder Nige Rockett lists his 5 favorite punk albums of all time

Onslaught were among the first wave of UK thrash bands and they released such stone-cold classics as Power from Hell (1985) and The Force (1986) that still hold up today, before calling it quits in 1991. Onslaught have been active again since the mid 2000s, though they've undergone several lineup changes over the years and their only original and/or '80s-era member remaining is guitarist Nige Rockett. The current lineup released their new album Generation Antichrist last week, and today, Nige spoke to Revolver about his five favorite punk albums of all time.

Like most early thrash bands, Onslaught were as influenced by punk as they were by metal, and that's very apparent in Onslaught's music, so it's no surprise that Nige put together a pretty awesome list of punk albums. Number one is Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing, the 1982 debut album by Discharge, who were a major predecessor to thrash metal and an obvious influence on Onslaught. "When this was released, it was like an atom bomb had hit the world, pure noise destruction from the band that influenced a thousand others," Nige said. "Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and, of course, Onslaught, to name but a few!"

He also goes on to include Sex Pistols' Never Mind the Bollocks, GBH's City Baby Attacked by Rats, Dead Kennedys' Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables ("the best America punk album of all time"), and The Clash's self-titled debut. Read Nige's commentary on each pick here.

Stream the new Onslaught album below...