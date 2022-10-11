Oozing Wound announce new LP ‘We Cater To Cowards,’ share new song

Oozing Wound have announced a followup to 2019's High Anxiety called We Cater To Cowards, due January 27 via Thrill Jockey (pre-order). Lead single "The Good Times (I Don't Miss 'Em)" finds them drifting away from their thrash roots and embracing their love of Bleach-era Nirvana and other early/proto grunge stuff like Tad and Scratch Acid. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Bank Account Anxiety

2. Total Existence Failure

3. The Good Times (I Don't Miss 'Em)

4. Hypnic Jerk

5. Crypto Fash

6. Between Cults

7. Chudly

8. Midlife Crisis Actor

9. Old Sludge

10. Face Without Eyes