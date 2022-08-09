Open Mike Eagle announces new project, shares “I’ll Fight You” produced by Diamond D of DITC

Open Mike Eagle has announced a new project, Component System With The Auto Reverse, due October 7 via his own Auto Reverse Records (pre-order). He calls the project a "part solo album and spiritual mixtape, part green room cipher, and part showcase for Eagle’s Auto Reverse Records," and it features recent singles "Burner Account" (ft. Armand Hammer) and "Multi-Game Arcade Cabinet" (ft. R.A.P. Ferreira, Still Rift, and Video Dave), plus new single "I'll Fight You," appearances by Aesop Rock, Serengeti, and Diamond D (of DITC), and production by Diamond D, Madlib, Quelle Chris, Illingsworth, Child Actor, and more. There's also a song called "For DOOM." About the Diamond D-produced "I'll Fight You," Mike says:

When I was in high school I used to stay up late to tape the hip-hop shows on college radio station WHPK on the south side of Chicago. it was the only way to hear the underground rap songs that changed my world. I still have many of the cassettes, with songs by giants like MF DOOM, DITC, Outsidaz, All Natural, Juggaknots, Organized Konfusion and more. I named each tape. I named one Component System. This album was made in the spirit of that tape but with new music from me. Some of the people on the original tape appear on this album, I’m so proud of that that it brings me close to tears. This first single is produced by Diamond D of DITC, who’s beats and raps have inspired me my whole ass life.

It's a laid-back rap song in the eccentric style that OME's been crafting for years, and a very promising taste. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. the song with the secret name (prod. by child actor)

2. tdk scribbled intro (prod. by kuest1)

3. 79th and stony island (prod. by quelle chris)

4. i’ll fight you (prod. by diamond d)

5. circuit city (feat. video dave & still rift) (prod. by madlib)

6. I retired then I changed my mind (prod. by child actor)

7. burner account feat. armand hammer (prod. by quelle chris)

8. for DOOM (prod. by illingsworth)

9. crenshaw and homeland (prod. by diamond d)

10. multi-game arcade cabinet (feat. r.a.p ferreira, still rift & video dave) (prod. by illingsworth)

11. credits interlude (feat. serengeti) (prod. by illingsworth)

12. peak lockdown raps (prod. by child actor)

13. kites (feat. video dave and still rift) (prod. by kuest1)

14. cd only [bonus track] (feat. aesop rock & diamond d) (prod. diamond d)