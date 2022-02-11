Open Mike Eagle joins Factor Chandelier on new track off ‘Time Invested II’ (listen)

As mentioned, veteran hip hop producer Factor Chandelier is gearing up to release Time Invested II, a sequel to his 2002 debut album Time Invested, which turns 20 this year. He recently released lead single "Patience," which features LA underground rap vet (and Living Legends member) Eligh, and we're now premiering new single "Sleep Upside Down" featuring Open Mike Eagle. Factor Chandelier provides a hypnotic backdrop that brings together thunderous drums, triumphant horns, and more, and OME's dizzying delivery fits it perfectly.

"I’ve known Mike since early tour days, we’ve done a few collaborations on previous projects and with the vibe of my new album, I knew we had to make another one," Factor Chandelier says. "When I heard his lyrics 'it’ll be ok, we ok,' it’s the mantra that keeps running through my head with everything going on in the world right now. I wanted the music to have an original yet nostalgic sound to accompany his smooth flow and lyrics. Then Danny Levin’s horns took it over top."

The album comes out March 28 via Fake Four Inc (pre-order). Listen to the new song:

Tracklist

Time Invested ft. Myka 9

Patience ft. Eligh

Sleep Upside Down ft. Open Mike Eagle

So Cold ft. Moka Only

Tiger Fight (Sunloa) ft. Sunspot Jonz

Picturesque ft. Paranoid Castle

Garbage Island ft. Common Grackle, AWOL One and Ceschi

Red Ochre ft. Kay the Aquanaut

Sleight of Hand ft. Taylor Jade

Insecticide ft. Eligh

Lost My Way ft. Def3

Moonwalk ft. Dope Knife

Get Selected ft. AWOL One

Village Required ft. Myka 9

Recipe ft. Moka Only

The Flood (Gold Chains) ft. Ceschi and Evil Ebenezer

