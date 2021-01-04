Open Mike Eagle pays tribute to MF DOOM in new freestyle (watch)

Tributes from his fellow artists to MF DOOM have been pouring in since the sad news of his death broken on New Year's Eve. Open Mike Eagle has now shared a tribute of his own, a freestyle that he delivers over a beat from Detroit emcee and producer Illingsworth. In "for DOOM," which you can watch below, Mike reminisces on collaborating with the late legend on "Phantoms" (from Czarface Meets Metal Face) and "Police Myself" (from The New Negroes), despite never meeting in person, rapping, "Who the fuck ever gets to rock with their heroes?"

Flying Lotus, El-P, Tyler the Creator, Thom Yorke, Q-Tip, Denzel Curry, Jay Electronica, Questlove, Westside Gunn, JPEGMAFIA, and Ty Dolla $ign are among others who have paid tribute to MF DOOM.