Open Mike Eagle shares Madlib-produced song, announces tour
Open Mike Eagle's anticipated new project Component System With The Auto Reverse -- which he refers to as "part solo album and spiritual mixtape, part green room cipher, and part showcase for Eagle’s Auto Reverse Records" -- arrives this Friday (10/7), and today he's shared new single "Circuit City," a Madlib-produced song with guest verses by Video Dave and Still Rift. It's a very appealing and eccentric rap song and you can check it out below.
OME also announced a headlining fall tour with Video Dave opening, including a Brooklyn show on December 3 at Elsewhere Zone One. Tickets for that one go on sale Friday (10/7) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Open Mike Eagle -- 2022 Tour Dates
10/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Dessa
10/23 - Des Moines, IA @ XBK w/ Dessa
10/25 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre w/ Dessa
10/26 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen w/ Dessa
11/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room @ Observatory
11/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
12/01 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 @ Berklee
12/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City
12/03 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)
12/04 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
12/08 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins
12/09 - Austin, TX @ Ballroom
12/10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak (upstairs)
12/16 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
12/18 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
1/6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
1/7 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
1/8 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
1/14 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods