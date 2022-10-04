Open Mike Eagle shares Madlib-produced song, announces tour

Open Mike Eagle's anticipated new project Component System With The Auto Reverse -- which he refers to as "part solo album and spiritual mixtape, part green room cipher, and part showcase for Eagle’s Auto Reverse Records" -- arrives this Friday (10/7), and today he's shared new single "Circuit City," a Madlib-produced song with guest verses by Video Dave and Still Rift. It's a very appealing and eccentric rap song and you can check it out below.

OME also announced a headlining fall tour with Video Dave opening, including a Brooklyn show on December 3 at Elsewhere Zone One. Tickets for that one go on sale Friday (10/7) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Open Mike Eagle -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Dessa

10/23 - Des Moines, IA @ XBK w/ Dessa

10/25 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre w/ Dessa

10/26 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen w/ Dessa

11/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room @ Observatory

11/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

12/01 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 @ Berklee

12/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City

12/03 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

12/04 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

12/08 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

12/09 - Austin, TX @ Ballroom

12/10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak (upstairs)

12/16 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/18 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

1/6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

1/7 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

1/8 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

﻿1/14 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods