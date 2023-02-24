Operation Ivy tribute LP on the way; Catbite’s cover of “Healthy Body” streaming now
Sell the Heart Records is putting out a 33-song tribute to ska-punk legends Operation Ivy called Mooorree Than Just Another Comp! on April 7. Along with the announcement comes Catbite's cover of "Healthy Body," and in true Catbite fashion, it's both faithful to the original and unmistakably Catbite all at once. It's a very cool cover and you can check it out below. Michael J. O'Connor's folk punk-leaning rendition of "Uncertain" was also released, and you can check that out below too.
The comp also includes We Are The Union & Eve 6's cover of "Sound System," The Chinkees, Matamoska, Eichlers, Neckscars, The Raging Nathans, Omnigone, Bumsy and the Moochers, Dog Party & The Moore Family Band, Flying Raccoon Suit, Middle-Aged Queers, Sad Snack, and more. Full tracklist below.
Tracklist
1. Danger INC. - Knowledge
2. We Are The Union & Eve 6 - Sound System
3. Sweet Gloom - Jaded
4. Plush Palace - Take Warning
5. The Chinkees - The Crowd
6. Matamoska - Bombshell
7. Eichlers - Unity
8. Neckscars - Vulnerability
9. Keira - Bankshot
10. Union Jack - One of These Days
11. The Raging Nathans - Gonna Find You
12. Bad Idols - Bad Town
13. Foxx Bodies - Smiling
14. Zilla - Caution
15. Omnigone - Freeze Up
16. Bumsy and the Moochers - Artificial Life
17. Dog Party & The Moore Family Band - Room Without a Window
18. Scene Killers - Big City
19. Flying Raccoon Suit - Missionary
20. Tim Holehouse - Junkie's Running Dry
21. The Hellas - Here We Go Again
22. Startle - Hoboken
23. Sad Girlz Club - Yellin' In My Ear
24. Middle-Aged Queers - Sleep Long
25. Catbite - Healthy Body
26. American Television - Officer
27. Jay Levy and the - I Got Not
28. Michael J. O'Connor - Uncertain
29. Original Son - Someday
30. Heater - Plea For Peace
31. Allweather - Hedgecore
32. Sad Snack - Left Behind
33. Freature - Hangin' Out