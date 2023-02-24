Operation Ivy tribute LP on the way; Catbite’s cover of “Healthy Body” streaming now

Sell the Heart Records is putting out a 33-song tribute to ska-punk legends Operation Ivy called Mooorree Than Just Another Comp! on April 7. Along with the announcement comes Catbite's cover of "Healthy Body," and in true Catbite fashion, it's both faithful to the original and unmistakably Catbite all at once. It's a very cool cover and you can check it out below. Michael J. O'Connor's folk punk-leaning rendition of "Uncertain" was also released, and you can check that out below too.

The comp also includes We Are The Union & Eve 6's cover of "Sound System," The Chinkees, Matamoska, Eichlers, Neckscars, The Raging Nathans, Omnigone, Bumsy and the Moochers, Dog Party & The Moore Family Band, Flying Raccoon Suit, Middle-Aged Queers, Sad Snack, and more. Full tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Danger INC. - Knowledge

2. We Are The Union & Eve 6 - Sound System

3. Sweet Gloom - Jaded

4. Plush Palace - Take Warning

5. The Chinkees - The Crowd

6. Matamoska - Bombshell

7. Eichlers - Unity

8. Neckscars - Vulnerability

9. Keira - Bankshot

10. Union Jack - One of These Days

11. The Raging Nathans - Gonna Find You

12. Bad Idols - Bad Town

13. Foxx Bodies - Smiling

14. Zilla - Caution

15. Omnigone - Freeze Up

16. Bumsy and the Moochers - Artificial Life

17. Dog Party & The Moore Family Band - Room Without a Window

18. Scene Killers - Big City

19. Flying Raccoon Suit - Missionary

20. Tim Holehouse - Junkie's Running Dry

21. The Hellas - Here We Go Again

22. Startle - Hoboken

23. Sad Girlz Club - Yellin' In My Ear

24. Middle-Aged Queers - Sleep Long

25. Catbite - Healthy Body

26. American Television - Officer

27. Jay Levy and the - I Got Not

28. Michael J. O'Connor - Uncertain

29. Original Son - Someday

30. Heater - Plea For Peace

31. Allweather - Hedgecore

32. Sad Snack - Left Behind

33. Freature - Hangin' Out