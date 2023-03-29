Operation Ivy’s Jesse Michaels & Tim Armstrong reunite in Bad Optix, share first song “Raid”

Still no luck for those hoping for an Operation Ivy reunion, BUT, Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels did just reunite for a new band together, Bad Optix! They're joined by the rhythm section of drummer Joey Castillo (Circle Jerks, Trash Talk, The Bronx) and bassist Spencer Pollard (Trash Talk), and their first single is "Raid," a song which finds them channelling traditional Jamaican-style ska, down to the production style, but still bringing their punk energy to the vocal delivery. Jesse says:

"Raid" is about every person's spiritual autonomy from the powers that be, regardless of who they are or what their particular struggle is. Like many of the tracks we have worked on, I heard the music and wrote the lyrics very quickly, almost on the spot. This was only the second song we did but it felt hot immediately and just flowed so we thought it would be a good way to introduce the new band to the world.

About writing with Tim again, Jesse said, "As soon as we started writing together, we found that we had the same collaborative energy that we had in the past, so it was natural and fun just to keep going." Tim adds, "It came back, just like that. Like when we were kids. There is a special chemistry between us and I don’t take it for granted."

Tim also adds on Twitter:

I’ve been friends with Jesse since the early 1980s when we were teenagers. We formed Operation Ivy in 1987 and 2 years later we broke up. Jesse and I both continued down our own musical journeys through the years. I always felt a little sadness that Jesse and I stoped making music together. But we never lost touch. And then it happened. A few years ago we started writing songs again! A couple of the songs ended up on Grade 2’s record. Jesse and I just stared writing again a lot. It came back. Just like that. Like when we we were kids. There is a special chemistry between us and I don’t take it for granted. Joey and I have been friends for years and I have loved all the work he has done drumming for the likes of Circle Jerks, The Bronx, Trash Talk and Wasted Youth (just to name a few). He is one of the best drummers in the world and a dear friend. I met and became quick friends with Spencer a few years back when Joey brought Trash Talk over to record at my studio. I love the band Trash Talk so much. An incredible band and phenomenal people. The rhythm section of Joey and Spencer is as good as it gets and their respected styles has added another element to the song writing. So, this is our first single RAID and there are a ton more BAD OPTIX songs to come.

The song is the first single in the new Hellcat Singles Club from Tim's Epitaph imprint, Hellcat Records. Listen below.