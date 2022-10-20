Orbital announce new LP, share fantastic Sleaford Mods collab “Dirty Rat”

UK techno icons Orbital spent the first part of 2022 celebrating their 30th anniversary with a retrospective box set, and now they're looking forward, announcing new album Optical Delusion which will be out February 17. The album features guests on every track, including Penelope Isles, Anna B Savage, The Little Pest, Dina Ipavic, Coppe, and The Mediaeval Baebes.

The first single from the album is a collaboration with Sleaford Mods, "Dirty Rat." Orbital's Paul and Phil Hartnoll worked with the Mods' Andrew Fearn on the backing while Jason Williamson provides his signature bilous screed, taking aim at the current mess that is UK politics: "People talk about the right way to live / Shut up you don’t know what ya on about / You voted for em, look at ya! You dirty rat."

“That track is just a capital letter, isn’t it?” says Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll. “Big, simple, loud statement. It’s punk rock, a real wake up kind of track.” Adds Phil Hartnoll, “I love Jason’s presence. He’s just brilliant and this is an old-school dance music vibe, with bits of Cabaret Voltaire and even The Shamen in it. And it's a really simple statement; you voted for them, so take responsibility for your own actions.”

Jason Williamson says, “The ongoing culture of non-thought mostly exists because of a lack of education into critical thought. How do you mobilize a people firmly imprisoned by a concrete system?”

Orbital did note on Twitter today that it was perfect timing for this song to come out the day UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after only six (disastrous) weeks in office.

"Dirty Rat" is a full-on, old-school Orbital techno banger, and you can watch the fantastic video, directed by Luke Losey (Smiley) and shot in Leysdown-on-Sea on The Isle Of Sheppey, below.

Optical Delusion

Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song) (feat. The Mediaeval Baebes)

Day One (feat. Dina Ipavic)

Are You Alive (feat. Penelope Isles)

Frequency (feat. The Little Pest)

The New Abnormal

Home (feat. Anna B Savage)

Dirty Rat - with Sleaford Mods

Requiem For The Pre Apocalypse

What A Surprise (feat. The Little Pest)

Moon Princess (feat. Coppe)