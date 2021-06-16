Order Have a Nice Life’s ‘Deathconsciousness’ now on exclusive green & white vinyl (limited to 300)

Order Have a Nice Life's 'Deathconsciousness' on olive green and white double vinyl, limited to 300 copies, in our store.

Have a Nice Life's cult classic 2008 debut, Deathconsciousness, has only grown more influential and beloved with time, and we've teamed up with the band to release in on 140g "olive green and white" 2LP vinyl. It's limited to 300 copies and available exclusively in our shops, and comes with a 70+ page zine made from the same files as earlier editions. Order yours it now.

Bruce Hardt's 2014 review of the album on Invisible Oranges reads:

Deathconsciousness is massive, clocking in at nearly ninety minutes, shifting schizophrenically from meditative to berserk, without being jarring. The opening track, “A Quick One Before the Eternal Worm Devours Connecticut,” is a seven-minute instrumental of acoustics swimming within dreamy synthesizers. “Bloodhail” is, stylistically, one of the album’s more straightforward songs, a post-punk anthem that takes cues from 1980s post-punk with its boisterous bass lines and echoing beats. The guitars exist simultaneously in a realm between life and death, imbued with a forlorn melody compounded by the mournful croons of Barrett and Macuga. “The Big Gloom” is defined by its elegant bass lines and vocal patience, waltzing those complementary elements to the tune of wavering static. In LP format, Deathconsciousness is meant to be a double album, with the first seven tracks forming the more organic The Plow That Broke the Plains, while the six remaining, electronic-heavy tracks comprising The Future. At the precipice between its halves, the album doesn’t fully shed its flesh in favor of metal or vice versa, rather streamlines them into a single, horrifically-perfect entity. The humorlessly titled, “Waiting for Black Metal Records to Come in the Mail,” is the bridging point between discs, with the briskly-paced post-punk being drowned out by distortion and synthesizer by its end. “Holy Fucking Shit: 40,000” segues from the prior track with a gentle melding of ukulele, twinkling electronics, piano strokes and vocals that exist behind a warm, muffled fuzz. “The Future” moves furiously, at times even boisterous when its choruses explode with spastic pop influence.

