Origami Angel announce fall tour with Pool Kids & Insignificant Other

Origami Angel released one of the best punk albums of 2021, GAMI GANG, and they're headed out on tour supporting it this fall. They've announced a run of North American dates in October and November, which they'll be joined by Pool Kids and Insignificant Other for. See all dates below.

The NYC date is at Elsewhere Hall on November 18, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at noon local.

Pool Kids announced their self-titled sophomore album last month, and they're also touring with Into It. Over It.