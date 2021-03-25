Origami Angel announce new double album ‘Gami Gang’

DC area emo band Origami Angel left a big impression with their 2019 debut LP Somewhere City and it looks like they're going even bigger for that album's followup. It's called Gami Gang, and it's a 20-song double album due out April 30 via Counter Intuitive (pre-order). The first single is coming tonight at midnight (3/26), but while you wait, Origami Angel did debut one of its songs, the acoustic "Greenbelt Station," during their Minecraft set last year (which later got released as an EP). Listen to the Minecraft EP below.