Origami Angel announce new mixtape ‘The Brightest Days’ (exclusive color vinyl & new song)

DC emo duo Origami Angel have announced a new eight-song project, The Brightest Days, due June 16 via Counter Intuitive Records. They're referring to it as "mixtape," and a press release notes that's because "the differences between each track on The Brightest Days are what makes it such a special release." The announcement also reads, "Across the mixtape are some of the most creative and adventurous moves Gami has ever made, including a ska section AND a breakdown––in the same song." Cool!

The Brightest Days features recent single "Thank You, New Jersey," which connected the dots between pop punk, Beach Boys, and bossa nova, as well as new single "My PG County Summer." This one finds the band more in straight-up crunchy power pop territory, like Blue Album Weezer but with a more political angle, inspired by growing up in DC and witnessing people from other places descend upon the capital to preach hate in the the streets. It's a great song and you can check it out below.

Origami Angel are wrapping up a tour with Pinkshift and Sweet Pill this week, and they'll open glaive's tour later this year. They also play The Wonder Years' new Philly fest and Riot Fest. All US dates are listed below. International dates here.

Origami Angel -- 2023 Tour Dates

with Pinkshift and Sweet Pill:

Wed, MAY 17 Amos Southend Charlotte, NC

Fri, MAY 19 The Bunker Brewpub & Cadence Hall Virginia Beach, VA

Sat, MAY 20 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD

supporting glaive:

July 27—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

July 28—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

July 29—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park

August 1—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

August 2—Dallas, TX—The Studio at the Factory

August 4—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

August 5—Orlando, FL—The Beacham

August 8—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel

fests:

8/12 Four Chord Music Fest Washington, PA

9/9 Loneliest Place on Earth Fest Philadelphia, PA

9/15-17 Riot Fest Chicago, IL