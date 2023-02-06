Origami Angel, Pinkshift, and Sweet Pill announce spring tour

Three of the best newish bands in emo/punk, Origami Angel, Pinkshift, and Sweet Pill, are hitting the road together for a US tour this spring. It goes down in April and May, beginning in Asbury Park and wrapping up in Baltimore. See all dates below.

The Asbury Park date is at House of Independents on April 20, and NYC is a couple of days later at Le Poisson Rouge on April 22. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local.

Origami Angel surprise released two EPs last fall, the jangle pop-leaning re: turn and the hardcore-leaning DEPART. Pinkshift released their debut LP, Love Me Forever, in October, one of the best punk albums of the year. Sweet Pill also released their debut last year, the great Where The Heart Is. We also caught Origami Angel and Pinkshift at back to back Elsewhere shows this past fall, and both were packed and awesome and full of excited crowds.

Origami Angel 2023 tour loading...

ORIGAMI ANGEL / PINKSHIFT / SWEET PILL: 2023 TOUR

Thu, APR 20 House Of Independents Asbury Park, NJ *

Fri, APR 21 Palladium Upstairs Worcester, MA

Sat, APR 22 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Mon, APR 24 Rec Room Buffalo, NY

Tue, APR 25 Ace of Cups Columbus, OH

Thu, APR 27 Michigan State University Grand Rapids, MI

Fri, APR 28 X-Ray Arcade Milwuakee, WI

Sat, APR 29 The Garage Burnsville , MN

Sun, APR 30 Gabes Iowa City, IA

Tue, MAY 2 Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO

Thu, MAY 4 24 Oxford Las Vegas, NV

Fri, MAY 5 Observatory Santa Ana, CA

Sat, MAY 6 El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Tue, MAY 9 Club Congress Tucson , AZ

Wed, MAY 10 Launchpad Albuquerque, NM

Fri, MAY 12 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX

Sat, MAY 13 Warehouse Live Houston, TX

Mon, MAY 15 40-Watt Athens, GA

Tue, MAY 16 New Brookland Tavern West Columbia, SC

Wed, MAY 17 Amos Southend Charlotte, NC

Fri, MAY 19 The Bunker Brewpub & Cadence Hall Virginia Beach, VA

Sat, MAY 20 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD

* no Pinkshift