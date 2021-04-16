Origami Angel release 2 new songs, donating proceeds to Daunte Wright & Adam Toledo’s families

DC-area emo two-piece Origami Angel recently announced a double album Gami Gang and shared two songs from it (we named "Neutrogena Spektor" one of the best punk/emo songs of March), and today they've released two more: "Footloose Cannonball Brothers" and "Blanket Statement." Both songs find them swinging for the fences and offering up big, anthemic, power pop-infused emo, and both are keeping us very excited about this new album. Listen below.

Origami Angel also revealed that -- in the wake of the police killings of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo -- they'll be donating 100% of Bandcamp proceeds to the families of Daunte and Adam, as well as to organizations fighting against racial injustice and police brutality. The band and their label Counter Intuitive Records will match up to $2,000 in donations as well. Here's their full statement:

Gami Gang arrives April 30 via Counter Intuitive. Check out all four current singles via Bandcamp below.