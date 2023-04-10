Origami Angel release new single, “Thank You, New Jersey”

DC emo duo Origami Angel have just dropped a new single, "Thank You, New Jersey." It's one big collage of ideas that goes from crunchy power pop-punk to a Beach Boys homage to tropical bossa nova, and Gami make it work in the quirky way that only they can. Listen and check out the Bob Sweeney-directed video below.

Gami are about to begin their tour with Pinkshift and Sweet Pill in New Jersey on 4/20 at House of Independents, and they'll also hit NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on 4/22. All dates are listed below.

Origami Angel released two EPs last fall, the jangle pop-leaning re: turn and the hardcore-leaning DEPART.

ORIGAMI ANGEL / PINKSHIFT / SWEET PILL: 2023 TOUR

Thu, APR 20 House Of Independents Asbury Park, NJ *

Fri, APR 21 Palladium Upstairs Worcester, MA

Sat, APR 22 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Mon, APR 24 Rec Room Buffalo, NY

Tue, APR 25 Ace of Cups Columbus, OH

Thu, APR 27 Michigan State University Grand Rapids, MI

Fri, APR 28 X-Ray Arcade Milwuakee, WI

Sat, APR 29 The Garage Burnsville , MN

Sun, APR 30 Gabes Iowa City, IA

Tue, MAY 2 Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO

Thu, MAY 4 24 Oxford Las Vegas, NV

Fri, MAY 5 Observatory Santa Ana, CA

Sat, MAY 6 El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Tue, MAY 9 Club Congress Tucson , AZ

Wed, MAY 10 Launchpad Albuquerque, NM

Fri, MAY 12 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX

Sat, MAY 13 Warehouse Live Houston, TX

Mon, MAY 15 40-Watt Athens, GA

Tue, MAY 16 New Brookland Tavern West Columbia, SC

Wed, MAY 17 Amos Southend Charlotte, NC

Fri, MAY 19 The Bunker Brewpub & Cadence Hall Virginia Beach, VA

Sat, MAY 20 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD

* no Pinkshift