Origin & Misery Index prepping new albums, announce tour with Wolf King

Kansas tech-death vets Origin and Baltimore death/grind vets Misery Index both recently confirmed new albums for 2022, and now they've also announced a tour together for this May. Additional support comes from Bay Area black/sludge/hardcore band Wolf King, who are currently wrapping up their own headlining tour.

The run kicks off in Chicago on May 6, wraps up in Austin on May 22, and comes to the NYC-area for shows on May 14 at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn and May 15 at Dingbatz in NJ. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/11) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Misery Index also have an outtake from the new album coming out as a Decibel flexi so stay tuned for that.

Origin / Misery Index / Wolf King -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

May 8 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

May 9 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

May 10 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

May 11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

May 12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière

May 13 - Boston, MA - Sonia

May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

May 15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

May 16 – Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

May 18 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

May 20 - Houston, TX - Acadia

May 21 - Dallas, TX - Amplified

May 22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live