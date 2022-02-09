Origin & Misery Index prepping new albums, announce tour with Wolf King
Kansas tech-death vets Origin and Baltimore death/grind vets Misery Index both recently confirmed new albums for 2022, and now they've also announced a tour together for this May. Additional support comes from Bay Area black/sludge/hardcore band Wolf King, who are currently wrapping up their own headlining tour.
The run kicks off in Chicago on May 6, wraps up in Austin on May 22, and comes to the NYC-area for shows on May 14 at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn and May 15 at Dingbatz in NJ. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/11) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Misery Index also have an outtake from the new album coming out as a Decibel flexi so stay tuned for that.
Origin / Misery Index / Wolf King -- 2022 Tour Dates
May 6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
May 8 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
May 9 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
May 10 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
May 11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
May 12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière
May 13 - Boston, MA - Sonia
May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
May 15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
May 16 – Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
May 18 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
May 20 - Houston, TX - Acadia
May 21 - Dallas, TX - Amplified
May 22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live