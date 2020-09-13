Original Bad Brains singer Sid McCray, RIP

Awful news in the punk and hardcore community: original Bad Brains vocalist Sid McCray has died. Lambgoat points to a post on New York Hardcore Chronicles that reads: "R.I.P., Sid McCray. Sid was the original singer of Mind Power, which became Bad Brains and was also part of the Brains road crew. He was also the one responsible for introducing Punk rock & Metal to their fusion and helped create the template for what the Bad Brains became. Thank You."

Though Sid was only in the band from 1977 to 1978, he helped write early songs like "The Regulator," which he joined them to perform at a secret show in NYC in 2017.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help Sid's children with his burial and memorial service.

Rest in peace, Sid. We'll miss you.

Watch Sid play with Bad Brains in NYC in 2017 and listen to an early rehearsal recording he made with the band in 1978:

Bad Brains paid tribute: