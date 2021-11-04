Original Screeching Weasel drummer Steve “Cheese” Dubick, RIP

Original Screeching Weasel drummer Steve “Cheese” Dubick passed away on Wednesday (11/3). Cause of death has not yet been revealed. His former bandmates Mass Giorgini and John Jughead broke the news, as music critic Scott Heisel points out. Mass posted the above picture (with Steve on the far left) and wrote:

As many of my friends here on FaceBook already know, I was a member of the Chicago band Screeching Weasel for 9 years, and was the producer for over 14 years. Even before I took on the producer role in 1992, I had been booking them, playing shows with them in my other bands, and accompanying them on the road for gigs going back to late 1987.

I am very sad to report that one of the members of that very original lineup of Screeching Weasel, Steve “Cheese” Dubick, has passed away. In the accompanying photo, he is the member on the far left. Steve drummed on the first two full-length albums by Screeching Weasel, including what many consider its most iconic— 1988’s “Boogada Boogada Boogada.” During his time in the band I had not yet started my role as producer, and he had left the group long before I began playing bass for them. However, I had many chances to spend time with Steve during the shows I booked and performed at with the band. He spent the night at my house, and we chatted late into the night at shows far away from our home bases. In addition to being a talented drummer, Steve was a kind and warm guy who always made me feel welcome and part of the crew. He had an easy and fun way about him, ready with a quick joke and always ready to hear everyone else’s stories.

Our mutual friend John Jughead Pierson, another founding member of Screeching Weasel, has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to help Steve’s family deal with expenses resulting from his hospitalization and funerary costs. Fans of the band, please contribute to help in the name of this seminal member who helped get the band off the ground at the very beginning of its history.