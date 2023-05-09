Orthodox announce tour with Chamber, Momentum & more

Nashville metallic hardcore band Orthodox have announced a summer tour supporting their 2022 album Learning To Dissolve with a packed bunch of openers. The "Fortune Favors The Cold" tour comes with support from Chamber and Cell on all dates, plus special guests Momentum and 156/Silence joining select shows. Orthodox vocalist Adam Easterling says, “Though we've been on the road consistently over the years, Orthodox hasn't hit the road as a headliner since 2018!”

The tour runs through July and August with stops in Greensboro, Tampa, Houston, Las Vegas, San Diego, Denver, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Detroit, and more. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 11, at 1pm.

Orthodox, Chamber, Momentum, and Cell come to Brooklyn on August 8 at Saint Vitus. All dates below.

Orthodox -- 2023 Tour Dates

July 06 - Greensboro, NC - Rockhouse*

July 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)*

July 08 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern*

July 09 - Hollywood, FL - American Legion 92*

July 10 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar”

July 11 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar*

July 12 - Houston, TX - Secret Group*

July 13 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz*

July 14 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom*

July 15 - Dallas, TX - Three Links*

July 16 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom

July 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground

July 19 - Las Vegas, NV - Eagle Aerie

July 20 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

July 21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction%

July 22 - Santa Cruz, CA - Vets Hall%

July 23 - Sacramento, CA - Old Ironsides%

July 25 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater%

July 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective%

July 29 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino%

July 30 - Omaha, NE - Reverb%

July 31 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade%

August 01 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street (First Avenue)%

August 02 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen%

August 03 - Pittsburg, PA - Preserving Underground%

August 04 - Philadelphia, PA - This Is Hardcore#

August 05 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

August 06 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs

August 08 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus%

August 09 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery%

August 10 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups%

August 11 - Louisville, KY - Portal%

August 12 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary%

August 13 - Nashville, TN - Basement East%

% w/ Momentum

* w/ 156/Silence

# Orthodox & Momentum Only