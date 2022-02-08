Orville Peck announces 2nd album ‘Bronco’ (watch the trailer)

Orville Peck has announced his second album, which is titled Bronco and will be out April 8 via Columbia. While he hasn't shared a full song from it yet, you can watch the trailer for Bronco, which has about a minute of a new song -- a rousing country rocker that sounds a little like dusty mid-'80s alt-rock a la The Blasters or The Del Fuegos. It suits Orville's bravado-laden vocal style. The trailer is fun, too. Watch that below.

The trailer's YouTube description says Bronco "Chapter 1 arrives this Friday" so maybe Orville is doing a Beach House style roll-out. We'll see on Friday.

Orville's playing Coachella and Stagecoach this spring, as well as Boston Calling and a few other dates. Those are listed below.

Orville Peck - 2022 Tour Dates

APR 24 SUN - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 @ 7:00pm - Indio, CA, United States

APR 30 SAT - Stagecoach Festival Weekend @ 7:00pm - Indio, CA, United States

APR 30 SAT - Stagecoach 2022 @ 7:00pm - Indio, CA, United States

MAY 27 FRI - Harvard University Athletics Complex @ 7:00pm - Boston, MA, United States

MAY 28 SAT - Boston Calling Festival 2022 @ 5:00pm - Allston, MA, United States

JUL 17 SUN - Powerstation @ 8:00pm - Auckland, New Zealand