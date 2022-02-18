Orville Peck expands 2022 US tour

Orville Peck's second album, Bronco, will be out in April via Sony Music, and he recently announced a US tour supporting it, happening after his appearances at Coachella and Stagecoach. Tickets went on sale today, and after shows sold out (including the NYC date, on May 21 at Brooklyn Steel), he's now expanded that tour, adding second nights in NYC, Minneapolis, and Portland. See updated dates below.

The new NYC show is the day after the first, on May 22 at Brooklyn Steel, and tickets are on sale now.

ORVILLE PECK: 2022 TOUR

Thu, APR 14 Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA

Sun, APR 17 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 Indio, CA

Tue, APR 19 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

Thu, APR 21 Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM

Fri, APR 22 House of Blues Las Vegas

Sun, APR 24 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 Indio, CA

Sat, APR 30 Stagecoach 2022 Indio, CA

Wed, MAY 4 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX

Fri, MAY 6 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX

Sat, MAY 7 TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center Wichita, KS

Sun, MAY 8 Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Tue, MAY 10 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

Wed, MAY 11 The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA

Fri, MAY 13 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Sat, MAY 14 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Mon, MAY 16 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Sat, MAY 21 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Sun, May 22 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Tue, MAY 24 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC

Wed, MAY 25 The Ritz Raleigh, NC

Fri, MAY 27 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Sat, MAY 28 Boston Calling Festival 2022 Allston, MA

Tue, MAY 31 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI

Wed, JUN 1 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

Fri, JUN 3 The Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI

Sat, JUN 4 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Sun, JUN 5 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Tue, JUN 7 Lincoln Theatre Cheyenne, WY

Wed, JUN 8 Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT

Fri, JUN 10 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

Sat, JUN 11 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

Sun, JUN 12 Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA

Tue, JUN 14 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Sun, JUL 17 Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand

Fri, JUL 22 Splendour in the Grass 2022 Yelgun, Australia

Thu, JUL 28 Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park Lake Cowichan, Canada

