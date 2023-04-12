Orville Peck on tour, playing Pride 2023 shows in NYC, L.A., Seattle

Orville Peck is continuing to tour for last year's Bronco and his current schedule includes a few Pride 2023 appearances around the country, including in Los Angeles (Outloud Music Festival), NYC and Seattle. He's also got shows in the South this week, and will play San Francisco's Outside Lands and other dates this summer. Check out Orville's tour routing below.

The NYC Pride show is a big one at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden on June 20, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM with various presales beforehand.

Orville Peck - 2023 Tour Dates

Wed, APR 12 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

Fri, APR 14 - The National - Richmond, VA

Apr. 15 - 16, 2023 - High Water 2023 - North Charleston, SC

Sat, APR 15 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

Tue, APR 18 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY

Wed, APR 19 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN

Thu, APR 20 - Iron City Bham - Birmingham, AL

Fri, JUN 2 - OUTLOUD at WeHo Pride 2023 - West Hollywood, CA

Sat, JUN 3 - OUTLOUD at WeHo Pride 2023 - West Hollywood, CA

Tue, JUN 20 - The Theater at Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Fri, JUN 23 - queer/pride festival - Seattle, WA

Sat, JUL 1 - Dusty Boots 2023 - Denver, CO

Tue, JUL 4 - Bronco Tour - Montreal, Canada

Tue, JUL 4 - Festival International De Jazz De Montreal 2023 - Montréal, Canada

Thu, JUL 6 - Bronco Tour - Ottawa, Canada

Tue, JUL 11 - Bronco Tour - Edmonton, Canada

Thu, JUL 13 - Bronco Tour - Vancouver, Canada

Fri, JUL 14 - Bronco Tour - Vancouver, Canada

Sun, JUL 30 - Newport Folk 2023 - Newport, RI

Sat, AUG 5 - Hinterland Music Festival 2023 - Saint Charles, IA

Aug. 11 - 13, 2023 - Outside Lands Festival 2023 - San Francisco, CA

Apr. 1 - 5, 2024 - Midland The Last Resort Cruise 2024 - Miami, FL