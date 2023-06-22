Orville Peck postpones tour over “mental and physical health”
Orville Peck has postponed the remainder of his summer tour. The dates included a Seattle Pride festival, shows supporting last year's Bronco in Canada, and sets at Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands, Hinterland, and more. In an announcement made on Wednesday (6/21) on social media, Orville said, "This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I've come to realize that my current mental and physical health won't allow me to bring you my best... I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before." Read the full statement below.
Orville did play The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (6/20), where his set included songs from Bronco and his last LP Pony, as well as his country cover of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way." See the full setlist below.
Setlist: Orville Peck at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, 6/20/2023 (via)
Big Sky
C’mon Baby, Cry
Turn to Hate
The Curse of the Blackened Eye
Lafayette
Drive Me, Crazy
No Glory in the West
Outta Time
Born This Way (Lady Gaga cover) (The Country Roads Version)
Legends Never Die
Daytona Sand
Queen of the Rodeo (followed by drag performance featuring Alexia Noelle Paris)
Any Turn
All I Can Say
Hexie Mountains
Kalahari Down
Dead of Night
Bronco
Encore:
Take You Back (The Iron Hoof Cattle Call)
Orville Peck -- 2023 Live Dates
Fri, JUN 23 - queer/pride festival - Seattle, WA Sat, JUL 1 - Dusty Boots 2023 - Denver, CO Tue, JUL 4 - Bronco Tour - Montreal, Canada Tue, JUL 4 - Festival International De Jazz De Montreal 2023 - Montréal, Canada Thu, JUL 6 - Bronco Tour - Ottawa, Canada Tue, JUL 11 - Bronco Tour - Edmonton, Canada Thu, JUL 13 - Bronco Tour - Vancouver, Canada Fri, JUL 14 - Bronco Tour - Vancouver, Canada Sun, JUL 30 - Newport Folk 2023 - Newport, RI Sat, AUG 5 - Hinterland Music Festival 2023 - Saint Charles, IA Aug. 11 - 13 - Outside Lands Festival 2023 - San Francisco, CA
Apr. 1 - 5, 2024 - Midland The Last Resort Cruise 2024 - Miami, FL