Orville Peck postpones tour over “mental and physical health”

Orville Peck has postponed the remainder of his summer tour. The dates included a Seattle Pride festival, shows supporting last year's Bronco in Canada, and sets at Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands, Hinterland, and more. In an announcement made on Wednesday (6/21) on social media, Orville said, "This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I've come to realize that my current mental and physical health won't allow me to bring you my best... I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before." Read the full statement below.

Orville did play The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (6/20), where his set included songs from Bronco and his last LP Pony, as well as his country cover of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way." See the full setlist below.

Setlist: Orville Peck at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, 6/20/2023 (via)

Big Sky

C’mon Baby, Cry

Turn to Hate

The Curse of the Blackened Eye

Lafayette

Drive Me, Crazy

No Glory in the West

Outta Time

Born This Way (Lady Gaga cover) (The Country Roads Version)

Legends Never Die

Daytona Sand

Queen of the Rodeo (followed by drag performance featuring Alexia Noelle Paris)

Any Turn

All I Can Say

Hexie Mountains

Kalahari Down

Dead of Night

Bronco

Encore:

Take You Back (The Iron Hoof Cattle Call)