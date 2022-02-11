Orville Peck shares first 4 songs from new LP ‘Bronco,’ announces tour

Orville Peck has announced details of his second album, Bronco, which will be out via Sony Music on April 8. He's also shared the first "chapter" of the album, aka the first four songs from the album. “This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” says Peck. “I was inspired by country rock, 60s & 70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

As Orville said, Bronco leans a little more rock than his debut album, with a sweeping late-'60s/early-'70s feel to it. The big production suits his vocal style. In addition to hearing the first four songs, you can also watch the video for "C'mon Baby, Cry," which takes Orville into "Rhinestone Cowboy" territory, below.

Orville has also announced the Bronco tour, which gets underway after his appearances at Coachella and Stagecoach. The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Steel on May 21. Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are in the tour poster below.

attachment-Orville-Peck_Bronco_frontcover-2022-02-182034-scaled loading...