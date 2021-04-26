Here are the 2021 Oscar winners
It's a different Oscars this year. For one thing they're happening two months later than they usually do, with the Academy hoping that a) the pandemic would be under control enough for them to have a regular ceremony and b) that enough movies would actually get released to have a quality nominees list. Neither of those exactly happened as planned, but here we are.
This year's telecast is also unusual in that Steven Soderbergh, a director who has made mainstream films (Ocean's Eleven, Eric Brockovich, Magic Mike) and arthouse fair (The Limey, Solaris, Schizopolis) was brought in to "re-envision" the ceremony, which definitely feels more "cinematic," and filmed in Union Station for a more casual atmosphere closer to The Golden Globes. (It's also allowed them to go maskless while cameras are on.) Presenters are giving personal anecdotes about each of the nominees in lieu of the usual clips from the films. Questlove is providing the music for the night.
Those changes included moving the performances of this year's Best Original Song nominees to the pre show Oscars: Into the Spotlight special. The order the winners were given out was also shuffled from the usual way it's been done for so many years, like giving out Best Picture before the end of the night, and before Best Actor and Actress. Best Picture went to Nomadland.
Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color to win Best Director. She won for Nomadland.
Frances McDormand won Best Actress for Nomadland.
The biggest upset of the night was Anthony Hopkins winning Best Actor for The Father over the late Chadwick Bosemnan who was the odds-on favorite for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. With Hopkins not there to accept the award, which was the final one of the night, it made for an odd anticlimactic end.
Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah., while Yuh-Jung Youn won for Minari.
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste won Best Score for Soul. H.E.R.'s "Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah won Best Original Song.
First winners of the night were for Screenplay: Best Original Screenplay went to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, while Best Adapted Screenplay went to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for The Father.
Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round won Best International Feature.
Soul won Best Animated Feature.
My Octopus Teacher won Best Documentary Feature.
The best moment of the night may have been when Questlove led a music trivia segment where we learned Glenn Close does indead know E.U.'s "Da Butt" but also knows how to do it.
Head below for the full list of 2021 Oscar winners and nominees.
2021 OSCARS WINNERS AND NOMINEES
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
NOMINEES
RIZ AHMED Sound of Metal
CHADWICK BOSEMAN Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
WINNER: ANTHONY HOPKINS The Father
GARY OLDMAN Mank
STEVEN YEUN Minari
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
NOMINEES
SACHA BARON COHEN The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: DANIEL KALUUYA Judas and the Black Messiah
LESLIE ODOM, JR. One Night in Miami...
PAUL RACI Sound of Metal
LAKEITH STANFIELD Judas and the Black Messiah
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
NOMINEES
VIOLA DAVIS Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
ANDRA DAY The United States vs. Billie Holiday
VANESSA KIRBY Pieces of a Woman
WINNER: FRANCES MCDORMAND Nomadland
CAREY MULLIGAN Promising Young Woman
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
NOMINEES
MARIA BAKALOVA Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
GLENN CLOSE Hillbilly Elegy
OLIVIA COLMAN The Father
AMANDA SEYFRIED Mank
WINNER: YUH-JUNG YOUN Minari
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
NOMINEES
ONWARD Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
OVER THE MOON Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou
A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley
WINNER: SOUL Pete Docter and Dana Murray
WOLFWALKERS Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants
CINEMATOGRAPHY
NOMINEES
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Sean Bobbitt
WINNER: MANK Erik Messerschmidt
NEWS OF THE WORLD Dariusz Wolski
NOMADLAND Joshua James Richards
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Phedon Papamichael
COSTUME DESIGN
NOMINEES
EMMA Alexandra Byrne
WINNER: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Ann Roth
MANK Trish Summerville
MULAN Bina Daigeler
PINOCCHIO Massimo Cantini Parrini
DIRECTING
NOMINEES
ANOTHER ROUND Thomas Vinterberg
MANK David Fincher
MINARI Lee Isaac Chung
WINNER: NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Emerald Fennell
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
NOMINEES
COLLECTIVE Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
CRIP CAMP Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
THE MOLE AGENT Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
WINNER: MY OCTOPUS TEACHER Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
TIME Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
NOMINEES
WINNER: COLETTE Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
A CONCERTO IS A CONVERSATION Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
DO NOT SPLIT Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
HUNGER WARD Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
A LOVE SONG FOR LATASHA Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
FILM EDITING
NOMINEES
THE FATHER Yorgos Lamprinos
NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Frédéric Thoraval
WINNER: SOUND OF METAL Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Alan Baumgarten
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
NOMINEES
WINNER: ANOTHER ROUND Denmark
BETTER DAYS Hong Kong
COLLECTIVE Romania
THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN Tunisia
QUO VADIS, AIDA? Bosnia and Herzegovina
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
NOMINEES
EMMA Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
HILLBILLY ELEGY Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
WINNER: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
MANK Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
PINOCCHIO Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
NOMINEES
DA 5 BLOODS Terence Blanchard
MANK Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
MINARI Emile Mosseri
NEWS OF THE WORLD James Newton Howard
WINNER: SOUL Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
NOMINEES
WINNER: FIGHT FOR YOU from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
HEAR MY VOICE from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
HUSAVIK from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
IO SÌ (SEEN) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
SPEAK NOW from One Night in Miami...; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
BEST PICTURE
NOMINEES
THE FATHER David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers
MANK Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
MINARI Christina Oh, Producer
WINNER: NOMADLAND Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers
SOUND OF METAL
Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers
PRODUCTION DESIGN
NOMINEES
THE FATHER Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
WINNER: MANK Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
NEWS OF THE WORLD Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
TENET Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
NOMINEES
BURROW Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
GENIUS LOCI Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
WINNER: IF ANYTHING HAPPENS I LOVE YOU Will McCormack and Michael Govier
OPERA Erick Oh
YES-PEOPLE Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
NOMINEES
FEELING THROUGH Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
THE LETTER ROOM Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
THE PRESENT Farah Nabulsi
WINNER: TWO DISTANT STRANGERS Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
WHITE EYE Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
SOUND
NOMINEES
GREYHOUNDWarren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
MANK Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
NEWS OF THE WORLD Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
SOUL Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
WINNER: SOUND OF METAL Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
VISUAL EFFECTS
NOMINEES
LOVE AND MONSTERS Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
THE MIDNIGHT SKY Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
MULAN Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
WINNER: TENET Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
NOMINEES
BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
WINNER: THE FATHER: Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
NOMADLAND
Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...
Screenplay by Kemp Powers
THE WHITE TIGER
Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
NOMINEES
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
MINARI Written by Lee Isaac Chung
WINNER: PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Written by Emerald Fennell
SOUND OF METAL Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Written by Aaron Sorkin