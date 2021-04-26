Here are the 2021 Oscar winners

It's a different Oscars this year. For one thing they're happening two months later than they usually do, with the Academy hoping that a) the pandemic would be under control enough for them to have a regular ceremony and b) that enough movies would actually get released to have a quality nominees list. Neither of those exactly happened as planned, but here we are.

This year's telecast is also unusual in that Steven Soderbergh, a director who has made mainstream films (Ocean's Eleven, Eric Brockovich, Magic Mike) and arthouse fair (The Limey, Solaris, Schizopolis) was brought in to "re-envision" the ceremony, which definitely feels more "cinematic," and filmed in Union Station for a more casual atmosphere closer to The Golden Globes. (It's also allowed them to go maskless while cameras are on.) Presenters are giving personal anecdotes about each of the nominees in lieu of the usual clips from the films. Questlove is providing the music for the night.

Those changes included moving the performances of this year's Best Original Song nominees to the pre show Oscars: Into the Spotlight special. The order the winners were given out was also shuffled from the usual way it's been done for so many years, like giving out Best Picture before the end of the night, and before Best Actor and Actress. Best Picture went to Nomadland.

Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color to win Best Director. She won for Nomadland.

Frances McDormand won Best Actress for Nomadland.

The biggest upset of the night was Anthony Hopkins winning Best Actor for The Father over the late Chadwick Bosemnan who was the odds-on favorite for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. With Hopkins not there to accept the award, which was the final one of the night, it made for an odd anticlimactic end.

Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah., while Yuh-Jung Youn won for Minari.

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste won Best Score for Soul. H.E.R.'s "Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah won Best Original Song.

First winners of the night were for Screenplay: Best Original Screenplay went to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, while Best Adapted Screenplay went to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for The Father.

Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round won Best International Feature.

Soul won Best Animated Feature.

My Octopus Teacher won Best Documentary Feature.

The best moment of the night may have been when Questlove led a music trivia segment where we learned Glenn Close does indead know E.U.'s "Da Butt" but also knows how to do it.

Head below for the full list of 2021 Oscar winners and nominees.

via the Oscars

2021 OSCARS WINNERS AND NOMINEES

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

NOMINEES

RIZ AHMED Sound of Metal

CHADWICK BOSEMAN Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

WINNER: ANTHONY HOPKINS The Father

GARY OLDMAN Mank

STEVEN YEUN Minari

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

NOMINEES

SACHA BARON COHEN The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: DANIEL KALUUYA Judas and the Black Messiah

LESLIE ODOM, JR. One Night in Miami...

PAUL RACI Sound of Metal

LAKEITH STANFIELD Judas and the Black Messiah

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

NOMINEES

VIOLA DAVIS Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

ANDRA DAY The United States vs. Billie Holiday

VANESSA KIRBY Pieces of a Woman

WINNER: FRANCES MCDORMAND Nomadland

CAREY MULLIGAN Promising Young Woman

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

NOMINEES

MARIA BAKALOVA Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

GLENN CLOSE Hillbilly Elegy

OLIVIA COLMAN The Father

AMANDA SEYFRIED Mank

WINNER: YUH-JUNG YOUN Minari

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

NOMINEES

ONWARD Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

OVER THE MOON Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

WINNER: SOUL Pete Docter and Dana Murray

WOLFWALKERS Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

CINEMATOGRAPHY

NOMINEES

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Sean Bobbitt

WINNER: MANK Erik Messerschmidt

NEWS OF THE WORLD Dariusz Wolski

NOMADLAND Joshua James Richards

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Phedon Papamichael

COSTUME DESIGN

NOMINEES

EMMA Alexandra Byrne

WINNER: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Ann Roth

MANK Trish Summerville

MULAN Bina Daigeler

PINOCCHIO Massimo Cantini Parrini

DIRECTING

NOMINEES

ANOTHER ROUND Thomas Vinterberg

MANK David Fincher

MINARI Lee Isaac Chung

WINNER: NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Emerald Fennell

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

NOMINEES

COLLECTIVE Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

CRIP CAMP Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

THE MOLE AGENT Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

WINNER: MY OCTOPUS TEACHER Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

TIME Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

NOMINEES

WINNER: COLETTE Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

A CONCERTO IS A CONVERSATION Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

DO NOT SPLIT Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

HUNGER WARD Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

A LOVE SONG FOR LATASHA Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

FILM EDITING

NOMINEES

THE FATHER Yorgos Lamprinos

NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Frédéric Thoraval

WINNER: SOUND OF METAL Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Alan Baumgarten

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

NOMINEES

WINNER: ANOTHER ROUND Denmark

BETTER DAYS Hong Kong

COLLECTIVE Romania

THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN Tunisia

QUO VADIS, AIDA? Bosnia and Herzegovina

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

NOMINEES

EMMA Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

HILLBILLY ELEGY Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

WINNER: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

MANK Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

PINOCCHIO Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

NOMINEES

DA 5 BLOODS Terence Blanchard

MANK Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

MINARI Emile Mosseri

NEWS OF THE WORLD James Newton Howard

WINNER: SOUL Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

NOMINEES

WINNER: FIGHT FOR YOU from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

HEAR MY VOICE from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

HUSAVIK from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

IO SÌ (SEEN) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

SPEAK NOW from One Night in Miami...; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

BEST PICTURE

NOMINEES

THE FATHER David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

MANK Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

MINARI Christina Oh, Producer

WINNER: NOMADLAND Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

SOUND OF METAL

Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

NOMINEES

THE FATHER Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton

WINNER: MANK Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

NEWS OF THE WORLD Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

TENET Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

NOMINEES

BURROW Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

GENIUS LOCI Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

WINNER: IF ANYTHING HAPPENS I LOVE YOU Will McCormack and Michael Govier

OPERA Erick Oh

YES-PEOPLE Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

NOMINEES

FEELING THROUGH Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

THE LETTER ROOM Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

THE PRESENT Farah Nabulsi

WINNER: TWO DISTANT STRANGERS Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

WHITE EYE Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

SOUND

NOMINEES

GREYHOUNDWarren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

MANK Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

NEWS OF THE WORLD Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

SOUL Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

WINNER: SOUND OF METAL Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

VISUAL EFFECTS

NOMINEES

LOVE AND MONSTERS Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

THE MIDNIGHT SKY Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

MULAN Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

WINNER: TENET Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

NOMINEES

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

WINNER: THE FATHER: Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

NOMADLAND

Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...

Screenplay by Kemp Powers

THE WHITE TIGER

Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

NOMINEES

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

MINARI Written by Lee Isaac Chung

WINNER: PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Written by Emerald Fennell

SOUND OF METAL Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Written by Aaron Sorkin