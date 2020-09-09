Oscars announce new inclusivity & representation standards for Best Picture

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have new representation and inclusivity standards for Best Picture nominees that will go into effect starting with the 2024 Oscars.

To be eligible for Best Picture, films must meet two out of four standards involving: 1) On-Screen Representation, Themes and Narratives, 2) Creative Leadership and Project Team, 3) Industry Access and Opportunities, and 4) Audience Development. These all involve the inclusion of underrepresented racial and minority groups, women, LGBTQ+ community, and people with cognitive and physical disabilities.

For "On-Screen Representation, Themes and Narratives," films must meet one of these three criteria: 1) at least one of the "Lead or significant supporting actors" going to an underrepresented group, 2) 30% of the "General ensemble cast" featuring underrepresented groups, or 3) the "main storyline/subject matter" is centered on an underrepresented group.

The new standards were modeled after the BAFTAs’ diversity requirements. They only applies to Best Picture: "All categories other than Best Picture will be held to their current eligibility requirements. Films in the specialty feature categories (Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature, International Feature Film) submitted for Best Picture/General Entry consideration will be addressed separately.

You can check out details in a tweet from the NY Times' Kyle Buchanan, below.

With the pandemic causing major havoc to the 2020 film release schedule, the Academy has extended this year’s eligibility season to February 28, and pushed the 2021 ceremony to April 25.