Oscars announce shortlists for Best Song and Score (H.E.R., Trent Reznor, “Wuhan Flu”)

The 2021 Oscars won't happen until April due to the pandemic, but the Academy has just released shortlists of potential nominees for a few categories including Best Original Song and Best Score.

The 15 songs vying for Best Original Song include H.E.R.'s “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah; Janelle Monae's "Turntables" from documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy; Robert Glasper's “Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!; Celeste's “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Mary J Blige's “See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast; Leslie Odom Jr's “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami…; Abraham Marder's “Green” from Sound of Metal; “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; and, hilariously, "Wuhan Flu" from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Among the nominees for best score are Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Mank and Soul, Ludwig Göransson for Tenet, Terence Blanchard for Da 5 Bloods, James Newton Howard for News of the World, and Alexandre Desplat for The Midnight Sky.

The nominees for the 2021 Academy Awards will be announced March 15 and the Oscars will be given out on April 25. Check out the full Oscar shortlists for Best Original Song and Best Score -- along with shortlists for Visual Effects, Live Action Short, Animated Short, Makeup and Hair, International Feature, Documentary Feature and Documentary Short --below.

In other awards show news, the Golden Globes nominations are out.

--

2021 Academy Awards Shortlists

Best Original Song Shortlist

“Turntables” from “All In: The Fight for Democracy” (sung by Janelle Monae)

“See What You’ve Done” from “Belly of the Beast” (sung by Mary J Blige)

“Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” (sung by Borat)

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (Molly Sandén, Will Ferrell)

“Never Break” from “Giving Voice” (sung by John Legend)

“Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (sung by Forest Whitaker & Anika Noni Rose)

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (sung by H.E.R.)

“lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Rain Song” from “Minari” (Emile Mosseri, Han Ye-ri)

“Show Me Your Soul” from “Mr. Soul!” (sung by Robert Glasper)

“Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan” (sung by Christina Aguilera)

“Free” from “The One and Only Ivan” (sung by Charlie Puth)

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…” (sung by Leslie Odom Jr)

“Green” from “Sound of Metal” (sung by Abraham Marder)

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (sung by Celeste)

Best Original Score Shortlist

Ammonite (Volker Bertelmann & Dustin O'Halloran)

Blizzard of Souls (Lolita Ritmanis)

Da 5 Bloods (Terence Blanchard)

The Invisible Man (Benjamin Wallfisch)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things (Thomas Newman)

Mank (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

The Midnight Sky (Alexandre Desplat)

Minari (Emile Mosseri)

Mulan (Harry Gregson-Williams)

News of the World (James Newton Howard)

Soul (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

Tenet (Ludwig Göransson)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton)

Documentary Feature

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“Boys State”

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Gunda”

“MLK/FBI”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Notturno”

“The Painter and the Thief”

“76 Days”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

Documentary Short Subject

“Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”

“Call Center Blues”

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“Hysterical Girl”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

“The Speed Cubers”

“What Would Sophia Loren Do?”

International Feature Film

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Chile, “The Mole Agent”

Czech Republic, “Charlatan”

Denmark, “Another Round”

France, “Two of Us”

Guatemala, “La Llorona”

Hong Kong, “Better Days”

Iran, “Sun Children”

Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”

Mexico, “I’m No Longer Here”

Norway, “Hope”

Romania, “Collective”

Russia, “Dear Comrades!”

Taiwan, “A Sun”

Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Emma”

“The Glorias”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Little Things”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“One Night in Miami…”

“Pinocchio”

Animated Short Film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Kapaemahu”

“Opera”

“Out”

“The Snail and the Whale”

“To Gerard”

“Traces”

“Yes-People”

Live Action Short Film

Visual Effects

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Bloodshot”

“Love and Monsters”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“Welcome to Chechnya”