OSEES announce 2022 fall North American tour

OSEES will be back on the road this fall for a North American tour that has them bringing along San Francisco creepy droners Bronze for the whole tour; post-punk trio Automatic will also join for the West Coast dates. Stops include San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philly, Atlanta, Austin and more. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn shows are at Warsaw on September 22-24. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 21 at 12 PM Eastern. Before that tour, OSEES will hit Bosie's Treefort Music Fest in March, and play L.A.'s Viper Room on April 16 with ZZ Top cover band 3Z Top (really!).

Hopefully by the time of the fall tour, we'll have a new OSEES album too. They released three in 2020, but no studio albums since.

OSEES - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu, Mar 17 - Sonoma, CA - Gundlach Bundschu

Fri, Mar 18 - Santa Cruz, CA - Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom

Sat, Mar 19 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's

Wed, Mar 23-27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival

Sat, Apr 16 - Hollywood, CA - The Viper Room #

Mon, Sept 5 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^*

Tue, Sept 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^*

Wed, Sept 7 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^*

Fri, Sept 9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^*

Sat, Sept 10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos ^*

Sun, Sept 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos ^*

Thu, Sept 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue Mainroom *

Fri, Sept 16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

Sat, Sept 17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

Sun, Sept 18 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *

Mon, Sept 19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

Wed, Sept 21 - Boston, MA - Royale *

Thu, Sept 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Fri, Sept 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Sat, Sept 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Mon, Sept 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

Tue, Sept 27 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *

Wed, Sept 28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

Fri, Sept 30 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas *

Mon, Oct 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar *

with 3Z Top #

with Automatic ^

with Bronze *

--

Here are photos from OSEES' last visit to Brooklyn:

