OSEES announce 2023 tour

OSEES love to stay on the road and they've just announced fall dates that include multi-night runs in San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn. The band will also be at SXSW this year, playing four nights at Hotel Vegas from March 14-17, and before that they'll be in Australia. There are also a few Canadian dates this summer surrounding their appearance at Sled Island. All tour dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn shows are at Warsaw on September 22 & 23. Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Wednesday, February 1 at 10 AM local time.

OSEES' most recent album is last year's A Foul Form, but frontman John Dwyer is releasing improvisational album POSH SWAT with Ryan Sawyer and Andres Rentiera in February.

OSEES - 2023 TOUR DATES

2/3 - Brisbane, AUS - The Princess Theatre w/ Straight Arrows

2/4 - Maroochydore, AUS - Eleven - Sunshine Coast w/ Straight Arrows

2/5 - Gold Coast, AUS - Miami Marketta w/ Straight Arrows

2/8 - Fremantle, AUS - Freo Social

2/10 - Melbourne, AUS - The Croxton Bandroom w/ The Blinds

2/11 - Melbourne, AUS - The Croxton Bandroom w/ Modal Melodies

2/15 - Sydney, AUS - The Factory w/ R.M.F.C.

3/14 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas - SXSW

3/15 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas - SXSW

3/16 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas - SXSW

3/17 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas - SXSW

4/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/18 - Manchester, ENG - Albert Hall

5/19 - Glasgow, SCT - Old Fruit Market

5/22 - Dublin, IE - Button Factory

5/26 - Birmingham, ENG - The Crossing

5/27 - London, ENG - Wide Awake Festival

5/28 - Brighton, ENG - Chalk

5/30 - Bristol, ENG - Marble Factory

5/31 - Leeds, ENG - Brudnell Social Club

6/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

6/23 - Calgary, AB - Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

6/25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda w/ Hot Garbage and Tha Retail Simp$

8/25 - Málaga, ES - Canela Party

9/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/4- San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/8 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

9/9 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

9/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

9/14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

9/15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

9/16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

9/17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

9/18 - Detroit, MI - El Club

9/20 - Boston, MA - Royale

9/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

9/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

9/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

9/26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

10/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar