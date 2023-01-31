OSEES announce 2023 tour
OSEES love to stay on the road and they've just announced fall dates that include multi-night runs in San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn. The band will also be at SXSW this year, playing four nights at Hotel Vegas from March 14-17, and before that they'll be in Australia. There are also a few Canadian dates this summer surrounding their appearance at Sled Island. All tour dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn shows are at Warsaw on September 22 & 23. Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Wednesday, February 1 at 10 AM local time.
OSEES' most recent album is last year's A Foul Form, but frontman John Dwyer is releasing improvisational album POSH SWAT with Ryan Sawyer and Andres Rentiera in February.
OSEES - 2023 TOUR DATES
2/3 - Brisbane, AUS - The Princess Theatre w/ Straight Arrows
2/4 - Maroochydore, AUS - Eleven - Sunshine Coast w/ Straight Arrows
2/5 - Gold Coast, AUS - Miami Marketta w/ Straight Arrows
2/8 - Fremantle, AUS - Freo Social
2/10 - Melbourne, AUS - The Croxton Bandroom w/ The Blinds
2/11 - Melbourne, AUS - The Croxton Bandroom w/ Modal Melodies
2/15 - Sydney, AUS - The Factory w/ R.M.F.C.
3/14 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas - SXSW
3/15 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas - SXSW
3/16 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas - SXSW
3/17 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas - SXSW
4/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room
5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party
5/18 - Manchester, ENG - Albert Hall
5/19 - Glasgow, SCT - Old Fruit Market
5/22 - Dublin, IE - Button Factory
5/26 - Birmingham, ENG - The Crossing
5/27 - London, ENG - Wide Awake Festival
5/28 - Brighton, ENG - Chalk
5/30 - Bristol, ENG - Marble Factory
5/31 - Leeds, ENG - Brudnell Social Club
6/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
6/23 - Calgary, AB - Sled Island Music & Arts Festival
6/25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda w/ Hot Garbage and Tha Retail Simp$
8/25 - Málaga, ES - Canela Party
9/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
9/4- San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
9/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
9/6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
9/8 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
9/9 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
9/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
9/14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
9/15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
9/16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
9/17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
9/18 - Detroit, MI - El Club
9/20 - Boston, MA - Royale
9/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
9/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
9/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
9/26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
10/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar