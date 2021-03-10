OSEES announce ‘Levitation Sessions II’ streaming show & live LP (watch “Snickersnee”)

Last year, OSEES did a full-band streaming show as part of the Levitation Sessions series, which got turned into a live album as well. The band have now taped another, which was shot by Brian Lee Hughes and Brandon Kelly and will premiere Saturday, April 10 at 10 PM Eastern (7 PM Pacific). It will also be available as a live double album. The band say the performance features a "handful of never-before-played-live tunes & some new surprises." Tickets, including merch and vinyl bundles, are on sale now.

Here's more from frontman John Dwyer: "Osees pine for our fans and friends out there in the world, so we have come together for another stream with the mighty Levitation. I personally got stoned and stuck my face into the muck of our past catalog to bob for some dusty tumescent gems. There will be some oldies, and some moldies and some surprises along the way. I’m quite happy with how this one turned out. Shot in an insane old factory warehouse in Los Angeles (it looks like a fight scene set from Point Blank or the John Wick trilogy :)."

John adds that, "If you had told me a year ago we'd be doing these streams now i would have thought you were crazy, but, egg on my face, and here we are. I’m so glad to have this little thing to share a moment with y’all until we can meet face to face on the field of battle again." For the audiophiles out there, John notes that this one was "mastered this time in advance of the stream by the Guru JJ Golden, it will hopefully turn some frowns inside out and upside down....grossssss.” Levitation Session II will also be watchable in VR.

You can watch the band perform Face Stabber jammer "Snickersnee" from the video below.

There's also a signed poster available which was designed and illustrated by John Dwyer. Proceeds from that are being donated to Elizabeth House, East LA Women’s Center, St Francis Center, Downtown Women’s Center and the Hollywood Food Coalition. OSEES are donating their proceeds from the show to the same charities. Check out the poster below.

OSEES pumped out three albums in 2020 but so far have no records on the schedule. Dwyer does have a new record -- the improvisational Endless Garbage with drummer Ted Byrnes, bassist Greg Coates, keyboardist Tom Dolas, and horn player Brad Caulkins -- that's out next week.