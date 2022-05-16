OSEES announce new album ‘A Foul Form’ – listen to raging new single “Funeral Solution”

OSEES have announced new album A Foul Form, which will be out August 12 via Castle Face. It's their first album since 2020 (when they released three albums), and after some explorations into prog territory, this one has the band banging out, as frontman John Dwyer calls it, "brain stem cracking scum-punk." The album was recorded "tersely" in Dwyer's basement, and "represents some of our most savage & primal instincts." It includes a cover of Rudimentary Peni's "Sacrifice," and you can read Dwyer's full liner notes below.

You can get a taste of A Foul Form now via first single and album-opener "Funeral Solution," a real punk ripper that finds John Dwyer in raging, throat-mangling vocal form. The video, by Logan Feser, is pretty awesome, and you can watch that below.

OSEES will be on tour starting in September, and most dates are with Bronze (who released their new album on Castle Face this spring); a few West Coast dates are also with Automatic. They play Brooklyn at Warsaw on September 22-24. All dates are listed below.

attachment-osees-A Foul Form loading...

A Foul Form

1. Funeral Solution

2. Frock Block

3. Too Late For Suicide

4. A Foul Form

5. A Burden Snared

6. Scum Show

7. Fucking Kill Me

8. Perm Act

9. Social Butt

10. Sacrifice

Brain stem cracking scum-punk

recorded tersely in the basement of my home.

After a notoriously frustrating eon the knee-jerk song path was aggressive and hooky.

This is an homage to the punk bands we grew up on.

The weirdos and art freaks that piqued our interests and pointed us on the trail head to here/now.

Bad times make for strong music is something I agree with.

I would say that is evident by the past few years of output from the underground.

Transmissions have been all over the map.

scanning…

searching…

sweeping out in the darkness looking for a foot hold.

A Foul From represents some of our most savage & primal instincts.

Fight or flight.

And the importance of a sense of humor in the darkest hour.

Nothing wrong with keeping it snappy in the meantime.

For fans of Rudimentary Peni, Crass, Bad Brains, Black Flag, Screamers, Abwarts, Stooges and all things aggressively tilted towards your face.

You can lean back but don’t flinch…it’s a brief foray into the exhausting pogo pit so

stiffen your back and jerk with your knees. Enjoy

JPD

OSEES - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sat, May 7 - Birmingham, UK - The Crossing $

Sun, May 8 - Brighton, UK - Chalk $

Mon, May 9 - Cambridge, UK - Junction $

Tues, May 10 - Oxford, UK - Academy $

Thu, May 12 - Dublin, IRE - Button Factory $

Fri, May 13 - Dublin, IRE - Button Factory $

Sat, May 14 - Glasgow, UK - QMU $

Sun, May 15 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall $

Tues, May 17 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory $

Wed, May 18 - London, UK - Electric Brixton $

Thu, May 19 - London, UK - Electric Brixton $

Wed, Jun 29 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon $

Thu, Jun 30 - Saint Malo, FR - La Nouvelle Vague $

Fri, Jul 1 - Le Havre, FR - Magic Mirrors $

Sat, Jul 2 - Metz, FR - Les Trinitaires $

Sun, Jul 3 - Lyon, FR - Transbordeur $

Wed, Jul 6 - Schorndorf, DE - Manufaktur $

Fri, Jul 8 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg $

Sat, Jul 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso $

Sun, Jul 10 - Gierle, BE - Sjock Festival $

Tues, Jul 12 - Warsaw, PL - Praga Centrum $

Wed, Jul 13 - Poznan, PL - Tama $

Thu, Jul 14 - Erfurt, DE - Stoned from the Underground $

Fri, Jul 15 - Leeuwarden, NL - Welcome to the Village $

Tue, Aug 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Benefit Show at 1720 %

Friday, August 26 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

Mon, Sept 5 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^*

Tue, Sept 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^*

Wed, Sept 7 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^*

Fri, Sept 9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^*

Sat, Sept 10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos ^*

Sun, Sept 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos ^*

Thu, Sept 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue Mainroom *

Fri, Sept 16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

Sat, Sept 17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

Sun, Sept 18 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *

Mon, Sept 19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

Wed, Sept 21 - Boston, MA - Royale *

Thu, Sept 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Fri, Sept 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Sat, Sept 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Mon, Sept 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

Tue, Sept 27 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *

Wed, Sept 28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

Fri, Sept 30 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas *

Mon, Oct 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar *

with Automatic ^

with Bronze *

wth ZIG ZAGS and DJ Gregg Turkington %

UK/EU Dates $

--

Oh Sees Album Guide: Their 10 Best Records