Osees announce new Big Sur streaming performance, share “Voice In The Mirror”

John Dwyer's Osees are doing another streaming show which they taped at Big Sur, CA's Henry Miller Library and will be available to watch December 19 at 8 PM ET. "We’ve dipped deep into the dark waters of our song-sack of holding and found several more never-before-performed-live tunes & paired them up with some oldies we’ve knocked the dust off of, as well as some fan favorites and general surprises to make the merry very," says Dwyer. "That’s right, we’ve been paying attention. Recorded from dusk till dawn 2 at the gorgeous Henry Miller Library in Big Sur. Same killer crew, similar killer vibes. An enchanting pre-holiday evening to tell you that we miss and love you. Play it loud and have one on us. And keep your chin up for goodness sake."

This is an entirely different setlist than Osees performed for their Levitation livestream earlier this year. To whet your whistle, they've shared a track from it, "Voice in the Mirror," which was originally on 2009's Dog Poison, and they rip this one up surrounded by strings of holiday lights. Watch that below.

Tickets for the Big Sur streaming show are on sale now, including bundles that come with a download of the show, a limited edition hand-screened poster, t-shirts, or a signed copy of the Osees' new album Panther Rotate.

Panther Rotate, out December 11, will be Osees' third album of 2020, and has been created with "remixes, field recordings, and sonic experiments." That follows Protean Threat and Metamorphosed.