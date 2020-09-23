Osees are releasing…a remix album? (Listen to “Don’t Blow Your Mind Experiment”)

Of all the kinds of records you could imagine John Dwyer's Osees releasing, chances are "remix album" is probably not at the top of the list. But if you did have it on your bingo card, you can put a check by that one as Panther Rotate, which reworks songs from the just-released Protean Threat, will be out December 11 via Castle Face. Of course, it's a remix album that only the Osees would release and here's Dwyer with more:

In the swirling & undulant warm mud of jettisoned reels of magnetic tape, blurps up the fog of reinvention. Every night I would parley with my pilots and run and rerun the recordings.

Right up until the moment sleep slips its veil over eyes and ears

and you drift back without a sound. Protean Threat dream haze becomes Panther Rotate in the other dimension.

A companion LP of remixes, field recordings, and sonic experiments using all sounds generated by the hum and crackle of the desert farm. A second version of our “Protean Threat” if you will, but barely conspicuous in its relation. Forward, never straight! Sunrise, sunset. Two lives connected by a cosmic thread, One for your feet and one for your head. For fans of Thee Oh Sees, Oh Sees, OCS, The Oh Sees, Osees, and OSE∃S etc etc etcetcetc

From Panther Rotate, Osees have shared "Don't Blow Your Mind Experiment," which began as a cover of "Don't Blow Your Mind" by Alice Cooper's early band The Spiders, but works in nods to Wendy Carlos, Can and more. You can listen to that, and check out the album's artwork and tracklist, below.

Meanwhile, Osees have also released a video for "Red Study" from Protean Threat and you can watch that below as well.

Osees are also releasing Metamorphosed, which features tracks from last year's Smote Reverser sessions, in October.

You can also catch Osees' full-band "Levitation Sessions' show on Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM Eastern. They've shared a preview of that via "Chem Farmer / Nite Expo" and you can watch that below as well.

PANTHER ROTATE tracklist:

01. Scramble Experiment

02. Don’t Blow Your Experiment

03. Synthesis

04. Toadstool Experiment

05. If I Had an Experiment

06. Miz Experiment

07. Terminal Experiment

08. Poem 2

09. Gong Experiment