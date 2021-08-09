OSEES expand tour, add two new L.A. dates; John Dwyer art show this month
OSEES just helped Austin's Hotel Vegas celebrate its 10-and-a-half year anniversary with a pair of shows this past weekend, and will play Psycho Las Vegas next week before launching a proper U.S. tour in the fall that includes a sold-out Halloween show at L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom. The band have just announced a couple more Los Angeles shows, happening at The Troubadour on December 18 & December 19. Tickets for those shows go on sale Wednesday, August 11 at 10 AM Pacific.
Fall dates also include two-night runs in San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Brooklyn (Warsaw on 9/24 & 9/25), and Austin, plus single shows in Portland, Minneapolis, Detroit, Talanta, Albuquerque and more. All dates are listed below.
In other news, OSEES main man John Dwyer will have an art show titled "Abandoned Outpost" at Los Angeles' SADE Gallery on August 19. The night will include performances by Shannon Lay and OSEES drummer Dan Rincoin. Check out the poster for that below.
Meanwhile, for a preview of the OSEES tour, you can check out the setlist from their 8/6 show at Hotel Vegas which featured the live debuts of a few songs (they released three albums last year during the pandemic). There's live footage from the Hotel Vegas, too. Watch that below.
OSEES - 2021 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
August 20-22 PSYCHO LAS VEGAS
September 07: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
September 08: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
September 10: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
September 11: Seattle, WA – Neumos
September 12: Seattle, WA – Neumos
September 16: Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue Mainroom
September 17: Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
September 18: Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
September 19: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
September 20: Detroit, MI – El Club
September 22: Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
September 24: Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
September 25: Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
September 26: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
September 27: Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
September 29: Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
October 01: Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas
October 02: Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas
October 04: Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar
October 15th Belly Up Tavern , Solana Beach
Oct 16, 2021 Oakland, Ca @ Halloween Meltdown w/ John Waters & The Mummies
October 31 LOS ANGELES , TERAGRAM BALLROOM HALLOWEEN SHOW W THE MIGHTY BRONZE
December 18 & 19 Los Angeles - The Troubadour
SETLIST: OSEES @ HOTEL VEGAS 8/6/2021 (via)
The Dream (with Palace Doctor bit)
Tidal Wave
The Fizz
Dreary Nonsense
Heartworm
Terminal Jape
Electric War (Live debut)
The Static God
I Come From the Mountain
Together Tomorrow
Scramble Suit II (Live debut)
Rogue Planet
Tunnel Time
Poisoned Stones
Nite Expo
Jettisoned
Web
Turned Out Light (First time since 2015)
Ticklish Warrior
Animated Violence
Toe Cutter / Thumb Buster
Withered Hand
Gholü
Encrypted Bounce
C
--