OSEES expand tour, add two new L.A. dates; John Dwyer art show this month

OSEES just helped Austin's Hotel Vegas celebrate its 10-and-a-half year anniversary with a pair of shows this past weekend, and will play Psycho Las Vegas next week before launching a proper U.S. tour in the fall that includes a sold-out Halloween show at L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom. The band have just announced a couple more Los Angeles shows, happening at The Troubadour on December 18 & December 19. Tickets for those shows go on sale Wednesday, August 11 at 10 AM Pacific.

Fall dates also include two-night runs in San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Brooklyn (Warsaw on 9/24 & 9/25), and Austin, plus single shows in Portland, Minneapolis, Detroit, Talanta, Albuquerque and more. All dates are listed below.

In other news, OSEES main man John Dwyer will have an art show titled "Abandoned Outpost" at Los Angeles' SADE Gallery on August 19. The night will include performances by Shannon Lay and OSEES drummer Dan Rincoin. Check out the poster for that below.

Meanwhile, for a preview of the OSEES tour, you can check out the setlist from their 8/6 show at Hotel Vegas which featured the live debuts of a few songs (they released three albums last year during the pandemic). There's live footage from the Hotel Vegas, too. Watch that below.

OSEES - 2021 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

August 20-22 PSYCHO LAS VEGAS

September 07: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

September 08: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

September 10: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

September 11: Seattle, WA – Neumos

September 12: Seattle, WA – Neumos

September 16: Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue Mainroom

September 17: Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

September 18: Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

September 19: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

September 20: Detroit, MI – El Club

September 22: Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

September 24: Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

September 25: Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

September 26: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

September 27: Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

September 29: Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

October 01: Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

October 02: Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

October 04: Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

October 15th Belly Up Tavern , Solana Beach

Oct 16, 2021 Oakland, Ca @ Halloween Meltdown w/ John Waters & The Mummies

October 31 LOS ANGELES , TERAGRAM BALLROOM HALLOWEEN SHOW W THE MIGHTY BRONZE

December 18 & 19 Los Angeles - The Troubadour

SETLIST: OSEES @ HOTEL VEGAS 8/6/2021 (via)

The Dream (with Palace Doctor bit)

Tidal Wave

The Fizz

Dreary Nonsense

Heartworm

Terminal Jape

Electric War (Live debut)

The Static God

I Come From the Mountain

Together Tomorrow

Scramble Suit II (Live debut)

Rogue Planet

Tunnel Time

Poisoned Stones

Nite Expo

Jettisoned

Web

Turned Out Light (First time since 2015)

Ticklish Warrior

Animated Violence

Toe Cutter / Thumb Buster

Withered Hand

Gholü

Encrypted Bounce

