OSEES go synth-punk on new album ‘Intercepted Message’ – listen to the title track

OSEES keep shedding their skin and changing shape. After last year's trash-punk workout A Foul Form, they are entering proto-new-wave / synth-punk territory on its follow-up, Intercepted Message, which will be out in August via In the Red. As usual, frontman John Dwyer has written the bio for the album:

A pop record for tired times.

Sugared with bits of shatterproof glass to put more crack in your strap.

At long last, Verse / chorus

A weathered thesaurus

This is Osees bookend sound

Early grade garage pop meets proto-synth punk suicide-repellant

Have a whack at the grass or listen while flat on your ass

Heaps of electronic whirling accelerants to gum up your cheapskate broadband

Social media toilet scrapers unite!

Allow your 24 hour news cycle eyes to squint at this smiling abattoir doorman

You can find your place here at long last

All are welcome

From the get go to the finale …. A distant crackling transmission of 80s synth last-dance-of-the-night tune for your lost loves Suffering from Politic amnesia?

Bored of AI-generated pop slop?

Then this one is for you, our friends

The first single from Intercepted Message is its title track, which is one of the most immediately catchy OSEES songs ever and will remind some of Devo or Total Control, but it's also very clearly a John Dwyer joint. The song premieres in this post -- listen below.

OSEES will be on tour this fall, including two Brooklyn shows at Warsaw on September 22 & 23. All dates are listed below.

Intercepted Message:

01. Stunner

02. Blank Chems

03. Intercepted Message

04. Die Laughing

05. Unusual & Cruel

06. The Fish Needs A Bike

07. Goon

08. Chaos Heart

09. Submerged Building

10. Sleazoid Psycho

11. Always At Night

12. Ladwp Hold

OSEES - 2023 TOUR DATES

5/18 - Manchester, ENG - Albert Hall

5/19 - Glasgow, SCT - Old Fruit Market

5/22 - Dublin, IE - Button Factory

5/26 - Birmingham, ENG - The Crossing

5/27 - London, ENG - Wide Awake Festival

5/28 - Brighton, ENG - Chalk

5/30 - Bristol, ENG - Marble Factory

5/31 - Leeds, ENG - Brudnell Social Club

6/1 - Leeds, ENG - Brudnell Social Club

6/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

6/23 - Calgary, AB - Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

6/25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda w/ Hot Garbage and Tha Retail Simp$

8/11 - Düdingen, CH - Bad Bonn

8/12 - Val de Bagnes, CH - Palp Festival

8/14 - Vienna, AT - Arena

8/16 - Rotterdam, NL - Maassilo

8/18 - Saint-Malo, FR - La Route Du Rock

8/19 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop

8/20 - Gueret, FR - Check In Party

8/22 - Bordeaux, FR - Square Dom Bedos

8/23 - Biarritz, FR - Atabal

8/25 - Málaga, ES - Canela Party

9/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/4- San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

9/8 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

9/9 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

9/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

9/14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

9/15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

9/16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

9/17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

9/18 - Detroit, MI - El Club

9/20 - Boston, MA - Royale

9/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

9/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

9/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

9/26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

9/30 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

10/1 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

10/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

