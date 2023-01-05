OSEES’ John Dwyer preps ‘POSH SWAT’ w/ Ryan Sawyer & Andres Renteria (stream 2 tracks)

You may remember that during the pandemic, OSEES leader John Dwyer released a few experimental/improvisational records with a likeminded assemblage of musicians. He's back with a new combo, POSH SWAT, which is with drummer Ryan Sawyer and percussionist Andres Renteria, who both played on 2021's Gong Splat. POSH SWAT's debut album is out February 17 via Rock is Hell. Here's Dwyer's description of the record:

Trap kit, hand percussion, homemade percussion instruments and electronic percussion overflow with extra weirdness. Sick pop rhythms grinding through the wasteland. Sand in your hair and bugs in your teeth.

Hand on your knife, knife in your sheath

Grimy bass burps through a fried stack

And the crack of the snare is a mighty pink smack

Bells, whistles, conga, and vibes

This is a drug record

One thousand times

Via Stereogum, you can check out centerpiece tracks "DUNGEON CRAWLER" and "BUG CITY" which roll into each other on a tidal wave of clattering, appealing percussion and gushes of bassy synths. Listen to them below.

posh-swat loading...

POSH SWAT:

01 “INTRO”

02 “THE SPENT SADIST”

03 “CHIT CHAT”

04 “SCAVENGER”

05 “RED CLAY WALL”

06 “DUNGEON CRAWLER”

07 “BUG CITY”

08 “THE SCYTHE IS REMOVED”

09 “BRICKED RUNE”

10 “SCATTER”

11 “THE HOSTILE WOMB”

12 “MORE WILL BE REVEALED”