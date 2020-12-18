Osees offshoot Witch Egg prep debut LP (listen to “City Maggot”)

Witch Egg is an "improvised set of songs" by Osees' John Dwyer, Nick Murray (Oh Sees/White Fence), Tom Dolas (Osees), Brad Caulkins, and Greg Coates. "When you’ve left the world behind, you will need a soundtrack while you lay in dream stasis," says Dwyer. "This is it." Their self-titled album will be out January 22 via Rock Is Hell Records.

We've got the premiere of "City Maggot" off the album, and there's a very strong krautrock vibe on this one. The track warms up with rising drones and skronky sax, but then Murray's drums kick in and we're instantly taken into Can territory with a skittering beat. Dolas chimes in with some lightly funky keyboards while E-bowed guitar lines hum in the background. It's a killer groove, and I would've been happy with this going twice as long as it does. Listen below.

Despite the pandemic, Dwyer's had a busy year, releasing three Osees albums. The Osees' full-band virtual show from Big Sur also streams on Saturday (12/19) and tickets are on sale. Osees also have announced 2021 European dates starting in July. Those are listed below.

Tracklist:

#1 Greener Pools

#2 City Maggot

#3 Your Hatless Friend

#4 Witch Egg

#5 Baphomet

#6 Sekhu

#7 Arse

#8 On Your Way Now

OSEES EURO TOUR 2021

01/07/21 - FR - Nîmes - Paloma

02/07/21 - FR - Biarritz - Atabal

03/07/21 - FR - Bordeaux - Rock School Barbey

04/07/21 - FR - Paris - Cabaret Vert

06/07/21 - FR - Lyon - Transbordeur

07/07/21 - DE - Schondorf - Manufaktur

08/07/21 - DE - Erfurt - Stoned from the Underground

09/07/21 - DE - Koln - Gebaude 9

10/07/21 - NL - Amsterdam - Paradiso

11/07/21 - BE - Gierle - Sjock Festival

13/07/21 - DE - Berlin - Festal Kreuzberg

14/07/21 - PL - Warsaw - Praga Centrum

15/07/21 - PL - Poznan - Tama

16/07/21 - DE - Leipzig - UT Connewitz

